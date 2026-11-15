Brock Faber Reacts After Returning to Wild After Skull Fracture

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber shared his reaction after returning to the team’s lineup following a skull fracture.

The Wild defeated the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Saturday night in yet another dominant win for one of the best teams in the NHL.

In his return to game action for the first time since he fractured his skull after taking a puck to the head in September, Faber played 24:29 and scored 1 assist with a +4 rating and 2 shots on goal.

Brock Faber Comments on Return

Speaking to Michael Russo of The Athletic following the game, Faber shared his reaction after returning to Minnesota’s lineup following his scary injury.

“It was honestly probably pretty fortunate game on my end I’d say. I don’t think it was my best. But you know I felt OK. I felt better than I thought I would to be honest. But yeah definitely some things to clean up,” Faber said.

While Faber was obviously being modest about his effort, the fact that he was not only able to get back into Minnesota’s lineup, but also had such a fantastic game in his return is something to be proud of, especially since the Wild won the game in a dominant fashion.

Quinn Hughes Praises Teammate

Following the game, Wild superstar Quinn Hughes praised his fellow defenseman for his incredible game after nearly two months away from the ice.

“Just what Brock brings. His skating, closing plays, making plays, defending hard, PK. I mean, he had a couple looks there late in the first. He made a good play down to Kirill (on my goal). And it’s his first game, so he’s just going to keep growing. I mean, the Brock you saw tonight won’t be the Brock you see in a week,” Hughes said.

With the win, Minnesota improved to 15-3-4 on the season for 34 points, which is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most in the NHL.

It’s been a dream season so far for Minnesota, who look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, and now that they have Faber back in their lineup, this team is even more dangerous.