Filip Gustavsson Gets Good News for Wild

Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson received good news, as he practised with his team on Monday and could soon make his season debut.

Gustavsson has not played yet this season because he had offseason hip surgery, but he could return to Minnesota’s lineup soon as he is getting ready to go again.

Filip Gustavsson Ready to Return Soon to Wild’s Lineup

Per NHL.com, Gustavsson could have a conditioning stint with the AHL Iowa Wild if he is cleared by doctors on Tuesday. Either way, he is getting closer to a return to Minnesota’s lineup, which is great news for the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, as he provides valuable leadership and depth at their goaltending position.

“Filip Gustavsson practiced with the Wild on Monday and could make his season debut next week. The goalie has yet to play after having offseason hip surgery but could have a quick stint with Iowa of the American Hockey League if he’s cleared by doctors on Tuesday. ‘Hopefully that occurs,’ Minnesota coach John Hynes said. ‘And if it does, then there’s a possibility he would play in Iowa for a game and then come back with us. Once we get the OK from the doctor, then we’ll sit down and go through the plan.’ Gustavsson was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 50 games (49 starts) last season.”

Even with Gustavsson hurt, the Wild have not missed a beat, with Jesper Wallstedt being one of the top goalies in the NHL this season.

Olli Maatta Injured

While the Wild could soon get Gustavsson back in net, the team has lost veteran defenseman Olli Maatta for at least one week after he suffered an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins during their game this weekend against the Wild.

“Olli Maatta (upper body) will be out one week; the defenseman took his last shift with 8:05 left in the third period of a 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday, when he had one assist in 12:01 of ice time. Maatta has six points (one goal, five assists) and is plus-11 in 18 games while averaging 19:16 per game.”