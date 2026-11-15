Minnesota Wild Being Undervalued in Stanley Cup Futures Odds

The Minnesota Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL, yet they are being undervalued in the Stanley Cup futures betting odds.

The Wild currently have a 15-3-4 record for 34 points through their first 22 games of the season, which is tied with the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, for the most points of any team in the NHL this season.

Yet, when you look at the Stanley Cup futures, the Wild are now among the top teams to win the Cup according to the odds.

Minnesota Wild 7th in Stanley Cup Futures Odds

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wild are all the way down in seventh at +1100 odds when it comes to the Stanley Cup futures odds this season, which seems far too low given they are tied for first right now for the most amount of points of any team in the NHL so far this season.

The most heavily favored team to win the Stanley Cup is the Carolina Hurricanes, who are +550, and that makes sense given they are the defending champs and are looking like the best team in the league once again.

It also isn’t surprising to see teams like the Colorado Avalanche, at +700, and the Edmonton Oilers, at +750, among the top contenders for the Cup.

But it’s a bit odd to see a team like the Florida Panthers, at +950, have better odds of going all the way compared to the Wild.

So, if you like the Wild to win the Stanley Cup this season, then perhaps it’s a good time to get ahead of the betting odds, as the line is only likely to crater from here given how well the team is playing.

Will Quinn Hughes Re-Sign With the Minnesota Wild?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Wild this season is whether or not All-Star defenseman Quinn Hughes will re-sign with the team, as his contract runs out next summer.

But as nice as it would be to play with his brothers with the New Jersey Devils, if the Wild win the Stanley Cup, that’s a pretty good reason to stay.