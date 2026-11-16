Wild Should “Hang Up” If Red Wings Rethink Yurov Trade Offer

The Minnesota Wild reportedly offered Danila Yurov as part of a trade package to the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan Larkin. The Red Wings said no. Now, with the way Yurov is playing, one scribe argues the Wild should hang up if Detroit calls back and is willing to accept the trade.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, “Danila Yurov would be leading the Red Wings in goal scoring with 9. If they eventually call back on Dylan Larkin, Bill Guerin may want to hang up out of spite.”

It’s an interesting take that is getting a lot of attention. Given how good Larkin is and how unproven Yurov is at the NHL level, suggesting Wild GM Bill Guerin would retract a trade offer over a few goals is a hot take.

Then again, Yurov is on pace for around 35 goals this season; he’s younger, and Yurov only plays 15 min a night on the 3rd line. He isn’t averaging 19:33 on the top line like Larkin did in previous years.

Should the Wild Keep Yurov?

Russo is not alone in his opinion. Plenty of comments on the post suggested the Wild might be better off hanging onto the young forward.

“I’m over Larkin. Keep Yurov,” wrote one fan. There are others who agree that Yurov’s upside is attractive. Even though it’s unclear what he’ll become, the fan base is starting to appreciate what he brings as a third-liner with the potential to be more.

It’s not clear that Guerin has even officially offered Yurov as part of a trade. “I know there are reports out there that we’ve offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit,” he said this past week.

Speculation is that the Wild’s offer to the Red Wings and GM Shawn Horcoff is believed to include prospect Danila Yurov and three first-round picks.

Are Wild Fans Overvaluing Yurov?

The counterargument here is that fans are falling in love with a player who is on a temporary hot streak. As several observers pointed out, Yurov has three empty-net goals, which changes the optics of the nine he’s scored this season.

The danger is falling in love with a player and not making a solid trade when the short run is not the norm. It might be too soon to tell what Yurov will become. If you choose not to make the trade and he washes out or regresses back to what he might be as a player, the Wild might have missed an opportunity.

Frankly, some fans aren’t worried about the players because they’re focused on how well the Wild are playing right now. They’re on a roll and moving up the NHL standings. As an early contender, the team has a lot of buzz around it, and a trade to disrupt its momentum might not be the best idea.