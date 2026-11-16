Wild’s Jesper Wallstedt Named NHL’s 2nd Star of the Week

Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt was named the NHL’s second star of the week for the week ending November 15.

Wallstedt has been incredible this season for the Wild, serving as the team’s No. 1 goalie while veteran Filip Gustavsson has been out injured.

To that end, Wallstedt is coming off one of his best weeks of the season, and he has been named the NHL’s second star of the week for his handiwork.

Jesper Wallstedt Earns NHL Accolade

The NHL announced the three stars of the week on Monday, with Wallstedt being the second star of the weekend.

“Wallstedt went 3-0-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average and .944 save percentage to help the Central Division-leading Wild (15-3-4, 34 points) complete a perfect three-game road trip and extend their point streak to 11 contests dating to Oct. 24 (9-0-2). He denied 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 10. Wallstedt then made 26 saves in a 5-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 12 before stopping 31 shots in a 6-2 win versus the Boston Bruins Nov. 14. The 24-year-old Wallstedt, playing just his second full NHL season, tops the League with 14 wins through 19 total appearances in 2026-27 (14-2-3). Wallstedt, who is 8-0-1 in his last nine starts dating to Oct. 24, also sits among this season’s top performers in save percentage (3rd; .926) and goals-against average (4th; 1.94).”

Jesper Wallstedt Could Lose Playing Time

With Gustavsson heading back to the Wild’s lineup, Wallstedt could soon lose playing time for the Wild.

As good as Wallstedt has played, the team will have to give Gustavsson starts as well, so it makes sense that there would be more of a timeshare between the two goalies.

The Wild’s ultimate goal this season is to win the Stanley Cup, so it doesn’t make sense to overburden Wallstedt with starts during the regular season; instead, the team should probably play it a bit safe with their young goalie instead of giving him too many starts.

So, as great as he is, don’t be surprised if Wallstedt’s starts get cut down a bit going forward now that Gustavsson is coming back, as the Wild look to give both their goalies adequate playing time.