Kirill Kaprizov Praised by Wild Teammates After Red-Hot Start

Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov was praised by his teammates after his absolutely red-hot start to the season.

With 15 goals in 17 games, Kaprizov currently leads the NHL in goals, and he is on pace for the best season of his NHL career with 26 points in 17 games.

The Russian’s torrid scoring pace to start the season has not been lost on his teammates, who praised the star winger for his incredible beginning to the 2026-27 season, one that has the Wild leading the Central Division with an 11-3-3 record for 25 points in 17 games.

Wild Teammates Praise Kirill Kaprizov

Wild captain Jared Sprugeon, the team’s longest-tenured player with 17 seasons in Minnesota, called Kaprizov a “game-changer” and “world-class player,” via NHL.com.

“He can play in all different ways, whether it’s the hard, grinding way down low, or just the way he can shoot the puck from any position, it’s something that a lot of guys can’t do. He finds a way to get open, find space, and he’s been off to a great start,” Spurgeon said.

As well, fellow Wild superstar Matt Boldy, who plays with Kaprizov on the team’s first line, also had nothing but great things to say about Kaprizov.

“The standard that he has for himself and how he is as a person, it doesn’t surprise really any of us. We all know what he’s capable of. We see it every day,” Boldy said.

Kirill Kaprizov Trying for 50 Goals

Kaprizov’s previous career high in goals came in 2021-22, when he scored 47 goals for Minnesota. He has also had seasons of 46 goals and 45 goals, but he has yet to score 50.

Could that happen this year? He hopes so.

“I hope so. We’ll see. I’ll try. “It’s best when we’re winning, and then points come,” Kaprizov said.

His coach, John Hynes, thinks it’s possible.

“As long as Kirill continues to play with the details and the mindset that he’s playing with, then it’s certainly sustainable, because he’s that level of a player. It doesn’t mean you’re going to score every game. But it could be points, or you help the team win games,” Hynes said.