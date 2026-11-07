Wild’s Dylan Larkin Chase Could Come at a Cost Minnesota Might Regret

The Minnesota Wild are off to a terrific start, and general manager Bill Guerin may not be finished looking for ways to improve his team. With a 10-3-3 record, Minnesota has already shown it can compete. Now, the possibility of adding a major piece up front has people paying attention.

That player is Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

The Wild have been linked to Larkin as they look for a top-line center. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, Minnesota has been among the teams most aggressive in pursuing the 30-year-old forward. But getting him could require a significant offer, and the suggested price is enough to make Wild fans stop and think.

A potential package could include prospects Danila Yurov and Charlie Stramel, two or three first-round picks, and forwards Yakov Trenin and/or Ryan Hartman. Bobby Brink has also been mentioned as a possible trade piece.

That’s a lot to give up for one player, even one as accomplished as Larkin.

Larkin Would Give Minnesota Another Scoring Threat

There’s little question what Larkin could bring to Minnesota. He’s a six-time 30-goal scorer and would give the Wild another established offensive center. Imagine the possibilities of putting him alongside Kirill Kaprizov. Suddenly, opposing teams would have another dangerous combination to worry about.

It could also give coach John Hynes more flexibility with his top six, rather than leaning so heavily on the existing combination of Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek.

But here’s where things get interesting. A trade isn’t just about the player coming in. It’s also about the players leaving.

Yurov is still developing, but he’s already showing why Minnesota values him. He has six goals and seven points in 17 games, and his speed, defensive awareness, and ability to draw penalties give him some useful qualities. Moving him would mean giving up a young player who could become an important part of the team’s future.

There could be consequences elsewhere in the lineup, too. Minnesota might have to move its preferred fourth line of Nick Foligno, Marcus Foligno and Michael McCarron into a bigger role. Nico Sturm, Tyler Pitlick and prospect Reiger Lorenz offer possible options, but replacing the depth lost in a major deal isn’t always easy.

The Quinn Hughes Question Adds Another Layer

Another reason Guerin has to be careful is the Quinn Hughes question. Hughes has been mentioned in connection with Minnesota, but he has made it clear that adding Larkin wouldn’t determine whether he signs with the Wild.

In comments reported by The Athletic’s Joe Smith, Hughes said he likes Larkin as a player but that the potential move wouldn’t drive his contract decision.

That’s important. Minnesota could spend several valuable assets to land Larkin and still have no guarantee Hughes will commit to the organization.

The Wild have put themselves in a good position early in the season. Adding Larkin could make them even more dangerous, particularly up front. But giving away prospects, draft picks, and useful roster players could leave holes that aren’t easy to fill.

Guerin has an interesting decision ahead. Does he go after the big name and worry about the supporting cast later, or protect the depth that’s helped Minnesota get off to such a strong start?

A Larkin trade would certainly excite Wild fans. Whether it would make Minnesota a better team over the long haul is a much bigger question.