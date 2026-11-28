Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt says that he wants to play goalie in more than 70 games for his team going forward.

Wallstedt has been incredible for Minnesota this season, helping the team to the best record in the Western Conference while putting up outstanding individual numbers for the Wild.

With Filip Gustavsson finally back from his offseason hip surgery, Wallstedt is expected to get more rest for Minnesota after starting most of the team’s games in the first two months of the season.

But if it were up to him, he would start in over 70 games per season.

Jesper Wallstedt Wants to Shoulder Heavy Load for Wild

Speaking to Joe Smith of The Athletic, Wallstedt would like to follow in the footsteps of his idol, New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist, who played goal in 70+ games for four straight seasons for NY.

“Honestly, I think so. If you want your goalie to play, he can play. I’ve seen this narrative of a lot of media saying that goalies burn out or they get tired before the playoffs. I’ve never seen a goalie say that they’re burned out. … Obviously, it’s a result-based business, so if you don’t succeed, there’s stuff like that that is going to come up from outside noise and outside sources. But I’ve never seen a goalie himself say that he was too tired to play. I get back-to-back (resting one game). That makes sense. Especially for the injury purpose of it. But I think if you adapt practice and you adapt morning skates and there’s days off to be had, I think you can play 65 to 70,” Wallstedt said.

Play for Filip Gustavsson is Fluid

According to Wild head coach John Hynes, the plan for Gustavsson’s playing time is fluid right now, given he just came back from a layoff.

“Not even performance, but physical and performance and getting up to speed on the day, the grind of the NHL. We don’t have a set plan yet for it, because it’s a little bit where you want to make sure we’re doing the right things with him and not just throwing him back in there when he might need a little recovery time. Or, maybe he feels great, and he’s playing great, and that might change our opinion as well,” Hynes said.

Either way, it’s a good problem for Minnesota to have, as they have two quality goalies.