Canadiens Reveal Fowler Decision, $30 Million Blueliner Injury

The Montreal Canadiens have announced significant updates regarding two key players. For starters, Jacob Fowler will remain between the pipes. Montreal was recently forced to recall the highly rated goalie due to an injury to veteran Sam Montembeault. Since arriving back with the team, the 21-year-old budding star has essentially supplanted former starter Jakub Dobes.

Fowler has started both Canadiens games since being called up from the Laval Rocket. During these matchups, the netminder has a combined 1.46 GAA and .938 save rate. He most recently recorded a shutout victory by saving all 30 shots he faced, as well as blocking all attempts in the eventual shootout. Because of this impressive display, Montreal has revealed that Fowler will start against the Buffalo Sabres on October 13.

The team’s decision should not exactly be very surprising. Not only has Fowler been stellar in his two appearances with the Montreal Canadiens, but Dobes has struggled to start the season. The recent NHL All-Rookie netminder has recorded an uncharacteristic 4.46 GAA in three starts for the club this season. He most recently allowed 11 goals over two games before Fowler was recalled.

The move to stick with Fowler, however, does not exactly keep Dobes on the bench for too long. Dobes will start against the Washington Capitals on October 14. NHL teams rarely stick with the same netminder for both games of a back-to-back. Along with revealing their goalie plans, the Montreal Canadiens also announced some injury news regarding Mike Matheson.

Jacob Fowler to Start for Montreal Canadiens, but Mike Matheson Suffers Setback

Matheson will miss the Sabres game after picking up a lower-body injury. The Montreal Canadiens defenseman has played in all of his team’s games so far this season. He most recently played over 23 minutes against the Detroit Red Wings on October 10. Matheson is currently in his first season of a five-year, $30 million ($6 million AAV) contract extension with Montreal.

The veteran blueliner becomes the fifth Canadiens player to suffer an injury setback in recent weeks. Oliver Kapanen, Ivan Demidov, Florian Xhekaj, and Montembeault are also dealing with issues. Florian Xhekaj’s recent injury forced Montreal to recall Owen Beck. The young forward will slot in for the Canadiens against the Sabres to make his first NHL start of the season.

Thanks in part to a host of injuries, the Montreal Canadiens have struggled out of the gate so far this season. In fact, they currently have the second-fewest points in the Atlantic Division after five games. Fowler, however, will try to keep his momentum going against the Sabres.

Montreal Will Have Tough Decision to Make Soon

After surprising many around the NHL by reaching the Eastern Conference finals in the spring, the Montreal Canadiens entered the current campaign with high expectations. Head coach Martin St. Louis will hope that he can lean on Fowler while he has the hot hand.

The coach’s decision on which goalie will start for the club after the back-to-back will be an interesting situation to keep an eye on. After the set of games, the Canadiens will host Buffalo again on Saturday, October 17.