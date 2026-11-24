Now that the Montreal Canadiens have Dylan Larkin, their next target could be Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov.

We know that the Lightning received a public trade request from Kucherov recently, though the player continues to play for the team instead of sitting out on the sidelines, as Larkin did with the Detroit Red Wings before he was traded to Montreal.

While the Lightning have said that they don’t intend to trade Kucherov, he is an unrestricted free agent next summer, so even if they don’t trade him, he’s likely going to leave Tampa Bay either way.

If that’s the case, then there is a very real chance that he goes to Montreal.

Canadiens Linked to Nikita Kucherov

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Canadiens will likely take a run at Kucherov next summer as a free agent, as their savvy salary cap management means that they can add another star player to their already-stacked roster.

“If you look at their future cap situation, they still have room to add. If Kucherov actually gets to the market, I think they’re going to take a run at him, too,” Friedman said.

“Now that’s later; I don’t think that’s this season, I think that’s more likely an offseason thing. But if you look at their cap situation, they can fit a big number, and I have to think that he’s a target. But we’ll have to see how that develops.”

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Canadiens Growing a Stacked Team

The Canadiens are already one of the best teams in the NHL, especially after they added Larkin, but if they can also add Kucherov, they can take an even bigger leap forward.

As Friedman said, the Canadiens may not make a trade offer for Kucherov before the trade deadline and instead try to sign him as a UFA next summer, which means they wouldn’t lose any assets to acquire him if that’s the case. Since they already gave up a ton of assets to get Larkin, that seems to make more sense for Montreal. But either way, look for them to try to get Kucherov.