“It was incredible. I’m so grateful for that welcome, and to feel it on the ice and to feel it in the room with the guys right from when I got the call last night, it’s a pretty special group in here and a lot of really good people around the organization. And then to step out there and put the jersey on it’s nothing I’ve experienced in my career. It’s a very emotional night for me,” Larkin said (via NHL.com).

“Cole (Caufield) and the guys were telling me the building’s going to be on fire tonight. Like this place does, it continues to blow you away,”

Martin St. Louis Comments on Dylan Larkin’s Canadiens Debut

Although the Habs lost the game, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis liked what he saw from Larkin, who was named the third star of the game on Monday.

“I liked his game. He’s in control of both ends of the ice when he’s out there. I liked his pace and his engagement. The way we play is similar, maybe not in everything but it’s not like it’s completely the opposite of what he’s used to,” St. Louis said.

With Larkin still getting his legs under him after having not playing for the last few weeks while awaiting a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, look for him to continue to get stronger as the Canadiens look to get back into the win column.