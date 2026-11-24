Montreal Canadiens center Dylan Larkin shared his reaction after playing his first game with his new team on Monday night.
Though the Canadiens lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Kings at Bell Centre in Montreal, Larkin had a night to remember as he assisted on Alex Newhook’s second-period goal, drawing massive applause from the Canadiens crowd when they announced his name in the venue after drawing the assist.
A win would have been better, obviously, but it was still a very memorable night for Larkin.
Dylan Larkin Reacts to 1st Game With Canadiens
Speaking to reporters after the game, Larkin shared his reaction to playing his first game with Montreal.
“It was incredible. I’m so grateful for that welcome, and to feel it on the ice and to feel it in the room with the guys right from when I got the call last night, it’s a pretty special group in here and a lot of really good people around the organization. And then to step out there and put the jersey on it’s nothing I’ve experienced in my career. It’s a very emotional night for me,” Larkin said (via NHL.com).
“Cole (Caufield) and the guys were telling me the building’s going to be on fire tonight. Like this place does, it continues to blow you away,”
Martin St. Louis Comments on Dylan Larkin’s Canadiens Debut
Although the Habs lost the game, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis liked what he saw from Larkin, who was named the third star of the game on Monday.
“I liked his game. He’s in control of both ends of the ice when he’s out there. I liked his pace and his engagement. The way we play is similar, maybe not in everything but it’s not like it’s completely the opposite of what he’s used to,” St. Louis said.
With Larkin still getting his legs under him after having not playing for the last few weeks while awaiting a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, look for him to continue to get stronger as the Canadiens look to get back into the win column.
Dylan Larkin Reacts After Playing 1st Game With Canadiens