Th New York Islanders haven’t been the luckiest of NHL franchises, ever since about the mid-1980s.

But, you could argue the luckiest thing that happened to them was winning the 2025 draft lottery to select Matthew Schaefer.

At the time, Schaefer looked like a future top pairing defenceman. Very few expected him to be this good.

The 19-year-old defenceman was up to his old tricks on Tuesday night, rewriting NHL history books in the process.

Islanders’ Schaefer Shatters Phil Housley’s Old Record

On Tuesday, Schaefer recorded his first career hat trick on Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, propelling the Islanders to a 5-1 win.

Although it was his first career hat trick, the multi-goal evening was the sixth of Schaefer’s young career.

With six multi-goal games, Schaefer passed Hall of Famer Phil Housley for the most multi-goal games by a teenage defenceman in NHL history.

The Islanders’ sophomore stud also became just the third teenage defenceman to record a hat trick, joining Housley and Hannu Virta, who both accomplished the feat with Buffalo during the 1982-83 season.

He’s already accomplished something else that puts him alongside Housley: becoming just the second defenceman in NHL history to score 30 goals before turning 20.

Schaefer currently has 32 career goals, trailing only Housley’s 46 for the most by a teenage defenceman. He’s also tied with Housley for the most goals by a teenage defenceman through 20 games in a season, with nine.

His production isn’t limited to scoring, either.

Schaefer has 17 career multi-point games, tied with Ray Bourque for the second-most by a teenage defenceman. Housley remains comfortably ahead with 34.

The Islanders rookie also won the Calder Trophy last season after scoring 23 goals, setting an NHL record for goals by an 18-year-old defenceman.

He’s now averaging more than a point per game this season, with 24 points through 20 appearances.

Islanders Teammates, Coaches and Opponents Are Running Out of Words for Matthew Schaefer

The Islanders know they have something special, and Mathew Barzal offered perhaps the strongest endorsement after Tuesday’s historic performance.

“We’re watching greatness kind of evolve,” Barzal said.

Barzal even compared the excitement surrounding Schaefer to the experience of playing alongside some of the NHL’s best young defencemen.

“I’ve been saying how jealous I was of some of these guys throughout the league that play with [Cale] Makar or [Quinn] Hughes, and we’ve got our guy.”

Anthony Duclair was similarly impressed, admitting he hadn’t seen an 18-year-old defenceman arrive in the NHL and immediately make the type of impact Schaefer did last season.

“He’s obviously a special player, and he’s going to be for a very long time,” Duclair said.

Even the opposition could feel the momentum shift as Schaefer took over Tuesday’s game. Columbus assistant coach Don Granato acknowledged that the Islanders capitalized on their mistakes and fed off the energy inside UBS Arena.

“We allowed that,” Granato said.

Schaefer, meanwhile, isn’t getting carried away by the individual recognition.

“All these things, it’s just crazy to hear. It’s an honor,” he said. “You don’t think about things like that, but obviously when you hear it, it’s pretty cool.”

At 19, he’s already passed Phil Housley in one significant category, and he continues to chase several more of his records.