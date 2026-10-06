Victor Eklund Makes His Mark in Islanders Rout of Devils

The New York Islanders entered their 2026-27 Home Opener looking to get past the disappointing 2-1 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders did that, and more. And it was rookie Victor Eklund who stole the spotlight.

The Isles scored thrice in the second and third periods to bury the Devils 6-0. But it was Eklund, the game’s first star, who led the way with a goal and an assist.

Most importantly, his third-period tally was his first NHL goal. Here’s a look at the special occasion:

Oh yeah, and it was also Eklund’s birthday. Talk about a way to celebrate a birthday. The Swedish forward saw his mother Mia in attendance celebrate alongside the crowd.

When the game was over, this was the ovation the now-20-year-old got from the home crowd.

The occasion could not have been better. While Victor Eklund certainly was the main story of the night, the Isles played a fantastic game from top to bottom. They capitalized on several defensive miscues by New Jersey, eventually tagging starting goalie Nico Daws for six tallies on the night.

It was a great first win of the season, and one that will quell much of the anxiety among fans in Long Island.

Islanders Played Good All-Around Game

Overall, the Islanders played a good all-around game. The club did not allow many high-danger chances, despite giving up 37 shots. That’s far too high, but Ilya Sorokin wasn’t overly tested on the night.

Sorokin turned away all 37 shots, earning his first shutout of the season. He was the game’s second star. In fact, had it not been for Victor Eklund, he would have earned the first star.

Anyhow, the Islanders managed to avoid disastrous gaffes that could have ended up in the back of the net.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Islanders’ special teams were on good. The Isles were 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. While the team shouldn’t be taking that many penalties, the PK was up to scratch on Saturday night.

It’s worth highlighting that Casey Cizikas had a nifty shorthanded goal to put the cherry on the six-goal cake.

As for the power play, that went 1-for-3. Captain Bo Horvat got his first tally of the season, a tally with the man advantage that put the Isles up 3-0.

Ultimately, everything came up roses on Saturday night. But that’s just the beginning for the Islanders as they look to make headway in the Metro Division. They’ll have another major division showdown with the Rangers on Tuesday night.

And as hyperbolic as it may sound, that’s a must-win for both sides.

Isles Need Victor Eklund to Continue Hot Streak Against Rangers

The Islanders will need Victor Eklund to continue his hot streak against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. The two crosstown rivals will meet at MSG, with the Rangers riding high. The Isles will be looking to bring the Blueshirts back down to Earth.

And with Eklund leading the way, the Isles could nab two crucial points in a major Metro Division showdown.