New York Islanders superstar defenseman Matthew Schaefer scored his first career hat trick against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Islanders beat the Blue Jackets 5-1, and Schaefer was the first star of the game, as he scored three goals on nine shots for New York to collect the first hat trick of his NHL career.

Matthew Schaefer Is an NHL Superstar

Just 19 years old, Schaefer is already one of the best defensemen in the NHL. This season, he has played in 20 games, scoring 9 goals and 15 assists for 24 points for the Islanders, who have won their last three games in a row.

Schaefer, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, won the Calder Memorial Trophy last season as the league’s Rookie of the Year. He played in all 82 regular-season games for the Islanders, scoring 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 points overall.

But this year, Schaefer has taken his game to a whole new level, as he is now scoring more than a point per game, and his team is also playing really well at the moment, which always helps.

If the Islanders can make a playoff push and if Schaefer can continue his torrid scoring pace for the rest of the season, don’t be surprised if he is in the conversation to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman this season. He has truly been that good, and if he can keep up this strong play for the rest of the season, he will certainly get Norris votes as the NHL’s top defenseman.

Islanders Playing Good Hockey

Don’t look now, but the Islanders are playing really good hockey right now, having won three straight games.

The team is now 10-6-4 on the season with 24 points, which puts them in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. They are currently sitting just one spot out of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are playing very well right now, and they could absolutely make a playoff push this season if Schaefer keeps having these sorts of massive games to help them win.