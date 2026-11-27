Hockey players are notorious for having bizarre superstitions.

Wayne Gretzky used to put baby powder on his hockey stick. Patrick Roy famously talked to his goalposts. Sidney Crosby refuses to let anyone touch his hockey sticks after he’s taped them.

However, hockey players aren’t the only ones with some peculiar game-day rituals.

Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, a die-hard New York Rangers fan, has a rather unusual superstition of his own during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boomer Esiason Puts Opposing Players’ Jerseys in the Freezer

On the November 25 episode of the Never Offside with Julie & Cat podcast, Esiason’s daughter, Sydney Martin, discussed her father’s habit of putting hockey jerseys in the freezer during the postseason.

“My dad is very superstitious,” Sydney said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen; my dad’s a huge Rangers fan.”

“So, anytime the Rangers are in the playoffs, he puts the best player on the other team’s jersey in the freezer to freeze them, like during the playoffs.”

Esiason’s superstition involves freezing the jerseys of opposing star players in hopes of cooling them off on the ice.

And apparently, it’s worked before.

During the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Esiason put an Alex Ovechkin jersey in his freezer ahead of the Rangers’ first-round matchup against the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin scored just once in the seven-game series as the Rangers advanced. CBS New York reported that Esiason’s ritual dated back to his NFL playing days.

He did so again in 2024, when the Rangers swept the Capitals.

Esiason’s love affair with the Rangers began in 1968, when his father took him to games at the newly opened Madison Square Garden.

The former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets quarterback became enamored with Rangers legend Rod Gilbert.

“Rod Gilbert is the reason why I wore number seven in the NFL,” Esiason told Sports Illustrated in 2015.

Considering his lifelong obsession with the Rangers, it’s rather ironic that his daughter ended up marrying a member of their archrivals.

Esiason’s Daughter Ended Up Marrying an Islanders Fan Favorite

Sydney married longtime New York Islanders forward Matt Martin in 2019.

When Sydney first brought Martin home to meet her parents, the former NFL quarterback made sure to greet the bruising Islanders forward while sporting a Rangers jersey.

Although Sydney grew up attending Rangers games with her father, she eventually switched allegiances after she started dating Martin.

“Sydney had to break with tradition,” Martin told Newsday in 2016. “There was no option.”

The rivalry remains alive and well within the family.

During a hilarious appearance on Esiason’s radio show in May 2024, Martin threatened to end the interview after his father-in-law asked whether he’d consider signing with the Rangers as a free agent.

Martin eventually retired and joined the Islanders’ front office.

Another NHL veteran announced his retirement during Wednesday’s episode of Never Offside.

Former Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jeff Petry revealed that he’s hanging up his skates following 16 NHL seasons. The 38-year-old, who registered 394 points in 1,048 career games, has since taken up coaching youth hockey.