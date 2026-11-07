Islanders Legend Reveals What He Loves Most About Hockey Culture

Islanders legend Bryan Trottier reveals what he considers to be the most special thing about hockey culture. Trottier noted that hockey players are the most humble athletes compared to those in other major sports leagues.

The seven-time Stanley Cup winner pointed to the NHL records that have been broken over the years. He highlighted how the player whose record was broken was gracious and supportive, while the players who set the new records were respectful.

Trottier also pointed to the star players who have always acknowledged the past greats. He feels that this practice has carried over to multiple generations, which makes him particularly proud.

Islanders Legend Bryan Trotter Reveals What He Loves Most About Hockey Culture

Islanders legend Bryan Trottier used three NHL legends as perfect example of people who represent hockey culture.

Trottier recalled Wayne Gretzky passing Gordie Howe for the NHL’s all-time goals leader. He noted that Howe was there that night to congratulate ‘The Great One.’ Then years later, Gretzky carried on the tradition for Alexander Ovechkin.

Gretzky not only congratulated Ovechkin, but he was publicly rooting for him to break his scoring record. The gesture by Gretzky showed that there was no bitterness or resentment that one of his records was being broken.

“Goals are going up [now]. You see what Ovechkin is doing, that’s impressive. Another situation where you look at Wayne [Gretzky]. Gracious. Gordie Howe, when Wayne passed him, gracious,” Trottier said during his appearance on Ice Guardians podcast.

Trottier also pointed to Ice Guardians host Brett Hull as another example. Hull passed his father, Bobby’s, season high in goals and was gracious after doing so.

“[Brett Hull], talking about your dad, gracious. Hockey, I love that about the sport. Our guys are gracious. Somebody does something great, ‘Hey, congratulations,’ boom. It’s just really kind of fun to be a part of that,” Trottier said. “It’s our roots. Our little Canadian roots, and hockey roots. It’s all fun.”

Ex-NHLer Brett Hull Agrees With Trottier

Former NHL star and Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull also chimed in and agreed with Trottier. Hull has been around multiple generations of players because his father being a legendary player.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner noted that there is a distinct difference between hockey players and other athletes. He used baseball as an example, saying that it makes him even more appreciative of hockey culture.

“You hear stories about Joe DiMaggio going to the old-timers game in New York and he’s like, ‘I’m not going unless you introduce me as the greatest living Yankee of all time.’ And it’s like, a hockey player would never do that,” Hull told guest Bryan Trottier during an episode of Ice Guardians podcast.