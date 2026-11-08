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New York Rangers Suddenly Promote 27-Year-Old Before Oilers Game

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Nashville Predators v Colorado Avalanche
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DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 14: Marc Del Gaizo #7 of the Nashville Predators playsthe Colorado Avalanche in the second period at Ball Arena on December 14, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers defeated the Seattle Kraken by a 4-3 final score on Saturday.

With this victory, the Rangers have now won each of their last three games.

The Rangers will now be looking to keep their momentum going against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers currently have a 12-3-3 record, so this matchup won’t be an easy one for New York.

Now, as the Rangers prepare for their game against Edmonton, they have promoted a defenseman from the AHL.

New York Rangers Promote 27-Year-Old

Nashville Predators v Seattle Kraken
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 20: Marc Del Gaizo #7 of the Nashville Predators skates against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on November 20, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Rangers have announced that they have called up defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

“Marc Del Gaizo has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack,” the Rangers announced on X.

The Rangers calling up Del Gaizo comes as top prospect Alberts Smits is dealing with an upper-body injury. Thus, Del Gaizo will now provide New York with more depth on their blueline while Smits is sidelined.

Looking at Del Gaizo

Nashville Predators v Washington Capitals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: Marc Del Gaizo #7 of the Nashville Predators skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Del Gaizo signed a two-year, two-way contract with New York this offseason. This was after he posted nine goals, 27 points, and a plus-23 rating in 63 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket last season.

Del Gaizo has been off to a solid start to the 2026-27 season with the Wolf Pack. In 15 games with the AHL club this campaign, he has two goals and 11 points.

Del Gaizo last played at the NHL level during the 2024-25 season with the Nashville Predators. In 46 games that season for Nashville, he posted two goals and nine points.

In 55 career NHL games over two seasons, the 27-year-old blueliner has posted two goals, 12 points, 23 penalty minutes, 63 blocks, and 91 hits.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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