The New York Rangers faced a tough loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Following the matchup, head coach Mike Sullivan spoke to the media to discuss how things unfolded.

Rangers’ Mike Sullivan Opens Up About Loss to Blackhawks

Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Sullivan commented on the discouraging nature of the clash.

“It’s discouraging because I think we’re working hard. I think we generated a fair amount of opportunities to score. It’s just a struggle going in the net for us right now. You look at the outcome of the game, even our penalty. Our penalty kill was really good tonight. “We give up two goals against. They get two goals on two shots. Having said that, the two looks they got were high-quality looks. But I thought five-on-five, I thought we dominated the game.”

By the end of the meeting, Chicago’s Andrew Mangiapane had logged two goals, both in the first.

New York’s Mika Zibanejad scored the only Rangers goal of the night in the first period.

Where Do the Rangers Stand Right Now?

Following their latest 2-1 loss, New York owns a 13-11-1 record in the Metropolitan Division.

The Carolina Hurricanes (19-3-3), New Jersey Devils (18-8-0) and the New York Islanders (12-8-5) lead the way in first, second and third, respectively.

Looking ahead, the Rangers are approaching a clash with the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. ET. The game is being held at Madison Square Garden.

Calgary is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Devils on Friday, Nov. 27.

They are currently 11-14-2 in the Pacific Division, only having edged out the Los Angeles Kings (9-12-2) and the Vancouver Canucks (6-21-1).

At the time of this writing, New York’s statistical leaders are still blueliner Adam Fox with a 2-26-28 line, followed by left winger Alexis Lafrenière with a 10-12-22 performance and Zibanejad with a 7-14-21 line.

The Rangers have faced persistent woes throughout their 2026-27 campaign, but they still have promising bright spots on their roster.