MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Mike Sullivan of Team United States speaks to the team during training on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 08, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Following the matchup, head coach Mike Sullivan spoke to the media to discuss how things unfolded.
Rangers’ Mike Sullivan Opens Up About Loss to Blackhawks
Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Sullivan commented on the discouraging nature of the clash.
“It’s discouraging because I think we’re working hard. I think we generated a fair amount of opportunities to score. It’s just a struggle going in the net for us right now. You look at the outcome of the game, even our penalty. Our penalty kill was really good tonight.
“We give up two goals against. They get two goals on two shots. Having said that, the two looks they got were high-quality looks. But I thought five-on-five, I thought we dominated the game.”
#NYR head coach Mike Sullivan called tonight’s loss “discouraging.”
“It’s discouraging because I think we’re working hard. I think we generated a fair amount of opportunities to score. It’s just a struggle going in the net for us right now. You look at the outcome of the game,
Looking ahead, the Rangers are approaching a clash with the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. ET. The game is being held at Madison Square Garden.
Calgary is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Devils on Friday, Nov. 27.
They are currently 11-14-2 in the Pacific Division, only having edged out the Los Angeles Kings (9-12-2) and the Vancouver Canucks (6-21-1).
At the time of this writing, New York’s statistical leaders are still blueliner Adam Fox with a 2-26-28 line, followed by left winger Alexis Lafrenière with a 10-12-22 performance and Zibanejad with a 7-14-21 line.
The Rangers have faced persistent woes throughout their 2026-27 campaign, but they still have promising bright spots on their roster.
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The New York Rangers faced a tough loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.Following the matchup, head coach Mike Sullivan spoke to the media to discuss how things unfolded.Rangers’ Mike Sullivan Opens Up About Loss to BlackhawksPer Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Sullivan commented on the discouraging nature of the clash.“It’s discouraging […]
New York Rangers’ Mike Sullivan Gets Honest About Loss to Blackhawks