The New York Rangers are in a tricky position ahead of the trade deadline as the club looks to thread the needle between buyer and seller.

The Rangers have been a pleasant surprise this season, as the team is in the mix for a playoff spot after missing the postseason the last two years.

But with New York being a bubble team, it puts Rangers GM Chris Drury in a tricky spot, as he could be on the fence about his team being a buyer or seller this year.

Rangers Expected to Be a ‘Cautious Buyer’

According to The Athletic’s Peter Baugh, the Rangers are expected to be a “cautious buyer” ahead of this year’s NHL trade deadline, as Drury will look to give his team reinforcements while also not emptying the prospect cupboard for rentals.

“The Rangers are off to a decent start. If they are still in the mix at the trade deadline, they’ll presumably bring in some reinforcements. It’s difficult, though, to see them trading first-round picks or key prospects for rentals, especially considering goalie Igor Shesterkin is out for the year. Perhaps they’d consider it if a bigger name or a young player with term becomes available. New York could also fall out of the mix and trade pending UFAs,” Baugh wrote.

Rangers Could Use Reinforcements

One of the biggest issues that New York has faced this year is that so many of their players have been injured, including their starting goalie, Igor Shesterkin, who is out for the season.

The Rangers won’t be trading for another elite goalie to fill Shesterkin’s shoes, but they could look to add another forward or defenseman to help head coach Mike Sullivan fill his roster on a nightly basis.

Ultimately, Drury’s strategy at the deadline will come down to whether or not the team is in a playoff position when the deadline arrives. If they look like a playoff team, he’ll probably buy a few pieces, but if the Rangers look to be out of it, Drury may decide to move some of his veteran players for futures instead.