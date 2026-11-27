The New York Rangers are trying to keep the good times rolling against the Chicago Blackhawks. Matt Rempe is also doing his best to stay in the lineup.

Tonight, he laid a big hit on Kevin Korchinski and then answered the bell with a fight.

“WE’VE GOT A FRIDAY EVENING TILT ON THE MENU,” Sportsnet shared on social media.

Looking at Matt Rempe’s Impact On The New York Rangers

Standing 6-foot-9, the Rangers forward brings a level of size and toughness that few players around the NHL can match. Whether he’s dropping the gloves, delivering big hits or getting involved in scrums, Rempe has made his presence felt whenever he’s on the ice.

One of the biggest parts of Rempe’s game has been his willingness to fight. Since making his NHL debut in February 2024, he has become known for taking on some of the league’s toughest players.

His fights have helped energize the Madison Square Garden crowd while giving the Rangers a player willing to stand up for his teammates.

Rempe’s physical play also extends beyond fighting. He uses his size to finish checks, create space along the boards and make life difficult for opposing defensemen.

While his offensive production remains a work in progress, Rempe provides something different to the Rangers lineup.

His combination of size, toughness and willingness to play a physical game gives New York an added element that opponents have to account for every night.