Former New York Rangers Big Defender Demoted By Canucks in Sudden Move

The New York Rangers are currently third in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-8-1 record.

While the Rangers lost their most recent game against the Edmonton Oilers, they won their previous three contests. With this, New York has been playing pretty well as of late.

Now, during the early stages of the 2026-27 season, a former Rangers defenseman has found himself demoted by his new team.

Former New York Rangers Defender Demoted By Canucks

The Canucks announced on Tuesday that they have assigned former Rangers defenseman Victor Mancini to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks.

“D Victor Mancini has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL),” the Canucks announced on X.

Mancini being sent down to the AHL comes after Vancouver claimed blueliner Cameron Crotty off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

Mancini has appeared in eight games this season with Vancouver. During them, he has recorded zero points, seven blocks, seven hits, and a minus-2 rating.

Mancini’s most recent appearance for the Canucks was on Nov. 5 against the Winnipeg Jets. During that matchup, he recorded one shot and a minus-1 rating.

Looking Back at Mancini’s Time With the Rangers

Mancini was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, 159th overall.

Mancini made his NHL debut with the Rangers during the 2024-25 season. In 15 games with New York that campaign, the 6-foot-3 defenseman recorded one goal, five assists, 14 hits, and 20 blocks.

However, Mancini’s time with the Rangers would end that same season. This is because he was traded to the Canucks as part of the deal that brought back forward J.T. Miller to New York.

Since being traded by New York, Mancini has posted one goal, six points, 54 blocks, 59 hits, and a minus-20 rating in 48 games with Vancouver over three seasons.