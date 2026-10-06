After waiting all summer for an NHL deal, forward Michael Bunting has found a new home with the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Flyers are adding Bunting on a 1-year, $1.2 million deal.

Bunting has a new agent attached to his name on PuckPedia. Newport Sports Management’s Patrick Morris is now Bunting’s agent and helped secure him a new NHL team for the 2026-27 season.

The veteran was most recently with the Dallas Stars, where he played in 13 regular-season games and one postseason contest.

Before that, Bunting was with the Nashville Predators for parts of two seasons. He played in 61 games for the Predators last season before being traded to the Stars. In Nashville, he had 31 points and 13 goals last year.

Philadelphia Flyers adding a sparkplug to forward corps

The Flyers’ season has gotten off to a poor start, going 0-2-2 to kick off play.

Now they add Michael Bunting to the lineup, who has a lot of energy and can provide solid scoring chances in the dirty areas of the ice.

The forward has six seasons in his NHL career in which he has scored double digits. In two seasons (2021-2023), Bunting had 23 goals, a career-high he has not come close to breaking since leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jackie Spiegel from the Philadelphia Inquirer was sitting at Flyers practice when the news came down on Bunting. She also made an observation that may be worth keeping track of now that Bunting is joining the team.

“Forward Trevor Zegras was holding his left arm funny after doing the 2-on-2 (turned into 3-on-2) hashmark down drill. Didn’t see what happened. It was toward end of 70 min prax. He talked to trainer & sat on bench. Not sure it’s anything but something to keep an eye on,” Spiegel said on X.

Regardless of the status for Zegras, the Philadelphia Flyers now have a winger that is capable of playing throughout the lineup. He can even play on special teams if needed.

Familiar ties to Bunting in Philadelphia

As Michael Bunting gets his time with the Philadelphia Flyers going, he’s doing so with familiar faces he’s been around before.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet was his coach with the Arizona Coyotes from 2018 to 2021. Bunting played in 26 games for the Coyotes, and Tocchet, as the forward, got his career started in the NHL.

Michael Bunting is also a former teammate of goalie Joseph Woll and Noel Acciari. He’ll be welcomed to the team over the next few days and get acclimated to what the Flyers’ system is.

The signing also comes after the Flyers placed forward Nikita Grebenkin on injured reserve yesterday. Grebenkin is nursing an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day by the team.

Philadelphia will now turn to Bunting to create some havoc on offense and hopefully get the team going in a different direction after the first four games.

For the time being, the Philadelphia Flyers will rely on Denver Barkey and Garrett Wilson to take care of business in Tampa Bay tonight while Bunting is on his way.