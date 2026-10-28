Flyers Release Emotional Message After Death of Former Player

The Philadelphia Flyers are in action at Xfinity Mobile Arena in south Philadelphia for a Tuesday night tilt against the divisional rival Columbus Blue Jackets.

But unfortunately, for many in the organization, hockey is secondary right now following the sad confirmation of the loss of one of the original members of the team.

The Flyers have confirmed the passing André Lacroix, who played for the team during their first year in the NHL in 1967.

The Philadelphia Flyers Mourn The Loss Of André Lacroix

The club shared a special memorial on social media acknowledging André Lacroix’s passing, along with a statement expressing sympathy and remembrance for his family and friends.

The message read:

“The Philadelphia Flyers mourn the loss of original team member, André Lacroix.

Lacroix joined the Flyers during their inaugural season in 1967 and remained with the club until 1971, appearing in 245 games in the Orange and Black to add to his 325 total games in the NHL.

A naturally gifted offensive player and playmaker, Lacroix quickly established himself as one of the franchise’s early standouts, leading the Flyers in scoring in both 1968-69 and 1969-70.

Lacroix’s impact extended well beyond the ice. He was a beloved teammate who had a special ability to bring people together. His infectious personality and ability to light up any room he entered quickly made him an invaluable presence in the locker room and in the community.

The Flyers organization extends its condolences to André’s family, friends, former teammates and all those who knew and loved him.”

André Lacroix Played Several Seasons For The Flyers

Lacroix first emerged with the Peterborough Petes before spending two seasons with the Quebec Aces of the AHL. He reached the NHL with the Flyers in 1968 and quickly became a key offensive player, leading the team in scoring in 1968-69 and 1969-70.

After a brief stint with the Chicago Black Hawks, Lacroix joined the WHA’s Philadelphia Blazers in 1972 and immediately led the league with 124 points. He later played for the New York Golden Blades/Jersey Knights and San Diego Mariners, where he won another scoring title and set a professional record with 106 assists in 1974-75.

Nicknamed “The Magician” for his puck skills, Lacroix later played for the Houston Aeros and New England Whalers before briefly returning to the NHL and retiring in December 1979.

Upon the completion of his NHL career, he’d tallied 79 goals with 119 assists in 325 games played, along with two goals and five assists in 16 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.