Johnny Gaudreau Wanted to End His Career as a Flyer

Johnny “Hockey” Gaudreau was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame Thursday evening. Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were tragically killed on August 29, 2024, after being struck by a drunk driver while they were cycling in New Jersey, just one day before their sister’s wedding.

Born and raised in Salem, New Jersey, Johnny was a generational talent who went on to play Division I hockey at Boston College, where he became the program’s most decorated player. With 78 goals, 97 assists, totaling 175 points in just three seasons, Johnny was pure power. The Calgary Flames selected him 104th overall, 4th round, in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 157-pound left winger played nine seasons for the Flames, where he accumulated 602 regular season points (210 goals, 392 assists) in 602 games. Johnny was with the Columbus Blue Jackets until his passing, totaling 33 goals and 101 assists (134 points) in two seasons.

On Thursday, November 5, the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame, held in the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel, celebrated Gaudreau and 14 other extraordinary sports personnel. Gaudreau’s family accepted the induction on his behalf and said a few words at the podium.

Johnny’s mother Jane noted that Johnny’s goal was to end his career with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Even if he had to go and sign one day, he was going to end his career as a Philadelphia Flyer because he thought that every young person growing up should be able to play for their home team,” Jane said.

There’s no question that Johnny would’ve made an impact on the Flyers—he had already captured the city and its fans’ hearts. Not a day goes by when the hockey community doesn’t mourn the passing of Johnny and Matthew. Young, electric, dedicated to hockey and, more importantly, their family, the Gaudreau brothers’ legacy will stand as a reminder of what it truly means to live and love the game.