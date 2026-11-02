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Philadelphia Flyers Quickly Demote 22-Year-Old Prospect Before Wild Game

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Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 07: Alex Bump #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center on April 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Minnesota Wild.

The Flyers are entering this game with momentum, as they defeated the Utah Mammoth 6-3 in their last matchup. Now, Philadelphia will look to build off this victory against the Wild.

As the Flyers prepare for their game against the Wild, they have demoted one of their most promising prospects.

Philadelphia Flyers Demote 22-Year-Old Forward Prospect

The Flyers have announced that they have demoted forward prospect Alex Bump to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

With Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett returning for the Flyers, it is understandable that Bump has been sent down to the AHL. Now, Bump will be looking to continue to grow his game with Lehigh Valley from here.

Looking at Bump

Bump has appeared in eight games this season with the Flyers, where he has zero points, 16 hits, and a minus-1 rating. This is after he posted five goals, four assists, nine points, and a plus-3 rating in his first 17 NHL games last season.

Overall, Bump has had a slow start to the season with the Flyers. As a result, it makes sense that they are having him return to the Phantoms. Perhaps being sent back down to the AHL could help the Minnesota native regain some of his confidence.

Bump has been excellent down in the AHL this season, though. In five games this campaign with the Phantoms, he has posted seven goals and an assist. With this, there is no question that the 22-year-old has good potential.

Thus, it should only be a matter of time before Bump gets another opportunity on the Flyers’ NHL roster. Yet, for now, it will be intriguing to see what he can do for Lehigh Valley from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Flyers Quickly Demote 22-Year-Old Prospect Before Wild Game

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