Flyers Pursue Flames Star in Trade

The Philadelphia Flyers have righted the ship at least a little bit after their nightmare start to the season.

But now that they aren’t totally sinking, priorities begin to come into order.

Instead of the Flyers selling off their whole roster, they might have to figure out where they can make upgrades to potentially pull their way back into contention.

One area they could definitely use some help sooner rather than later is on the blue line, and it’s a spot where they’ll be some different trade candidates available.

The youngster Simon Edvinsson continues to hold out in Detroit, and many eyes will be on him to see where he ends up.

The Flyers might instead look to Calgary, though, where Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud could be available.

Flyers Zach Whitecloud Trade Rumors

NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote a new article for Sportsnet on Thursday in which he suggests the Flyers are going after Whitecloud.