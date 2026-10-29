Flyers Pursue Flames Star in Trade

The Philadelphia Flyers have righted the ship at least a little bit after their nightmare start to the season.
But now that they aren’t totally sinking, priorities begin to come into order.
Instead of the Flyers selling off their whole roster, they might have to figure out where they can make upgrades to potentially pull their way back into contention.
One area they could definitely use some help sooner rather than later is on the blue line, and it’s a spot where they’ll be some different trade candidates available.
The youngster Simon Edvinsson continues to hold out in Detroit, and many eyes will be on him to see where he ends up.
The Flyers might instead look to Calgary, though, where Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud could be available.
Flyers Zach Whitecloud Trade Rumors
NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote a new article for Sportsnet on Thursday in which he suggests the Flyers are going after Whitecloud.
“(Flyers president of hockey operations Keith) Jones had eyes on Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud and Philadelphia is just one of many teams with interest,” Seravalli writes. “Whitecloud, 29, has this year and next remaining at a bargain basement price of $2.75 million. He plays a predictable game that wins the trust of coaching staffs and has some grit and physicality that makes him a coveted asset.”
Whitecloud would plug right into the Philadelphia lineup and be a contributor. A steady defenseman can be the kind of thing that’s underrated until you don’t feel you have one. Then you’re wishing that one of your blue liners would just be slow and steady.
For the Flames, and potentially for the Flyers, Whitecloud is that kind of player.
2 Obstacles for Flyers
There are two things that could make a Flyers trade harder for Whitecloud, both having to do with the overall interest he could attract.
The fact that his cap hit is $2.75 million is the first dilemma. That will appeal to pretty much every team in the NHL that needs a defenseman. Other trade candidates will be costlier, so taht’s working in Whitecloud’s favor — but it means the Flyers could have to beat out more bidders if they are to get him.
And then there’s the fact that everyone knows the Flames are selling, most likely. The Flyers can’t slip in under the radar here. Teams around the league are keeping an eye on Calgary’s players.
None of that means the Flyers couldn’t close a Whitecloud deal. It just means they’ll have to pay full price and do it efficiently or risk losing Whitecloud to a different destination.
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