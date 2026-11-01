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Philadelphia Flyers Suddenly Demote 24-Year-Old Before Mammoth Game

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Columbus Blue Jackets v Philadelphia Flyers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 27: Hunter McDonald #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers are continuing to struggle, as they have lost each of their last three games.

With this, the Flyers now have a 3-8-4 record and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. However, help is expected to be on the way, as Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny are nearing their returns.

Due to this, the Flyers have now demoted one of their young defenseman in a sudden move.

Philadelphia Flyers Demote 24-Year-Old Defenseman

Anaheim Ducks v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 24: Hunter McDonald #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers collides with Tim Washe #42 of the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Flyers have announced that they have assigned defenseman Hunter McDonald to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

McDonald being sent down to the AHL comes just a little over a week after he was called up to the Flyers’ roster. Now, after a brief call-up, the 6-foot-4 defenseman is heading back to the AHL.

McDonald is a promising prospect in the Flyers’ system. Thus, he will need to be watched very closely now that he has been returned to Lehigh Valley.

Looking at McDonald

Colorado Avalanche v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 19: Hunter McDonald #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates during the first period of a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

McDonald has appeared in five games with the Flyers, where he has recorded zero points, 10 penalty minutes, and 21 hits. The big defenseman has shown that he can make an impact with his high level of physicality and toughness. Due to this, he should get another opportunity on Philadelphia’s roster before the season is over.

The Flyers selected McDonald in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, 165th overall. In six career NHL games over two seasons, he has posted one assist, 14 penalty minutes, 26 hits, and a plus-1 rating.

McDonald has posted five goals, 25 assists, 30 points, 205 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating in 153 AHL games.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Flyers Suddenly Demote 24-Year-Old Before Mammoth Game

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