Philadelphia Flyers Suddenly Demote 24-Year-Old Before Mammoth Game

The Philadelphia Flyers are continuing to struggle, as they have lost each of their last three games.

With this, the Flyers now have a 3-8-4 record and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. However, help is expected to be on the way, as Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny are nearing their returns.

Due to this, the Flyers have now demoted one of their young defenseman in a sudden move.

Philadelphia Flyers Demote 24-Year-Old Defenseman

The Flyers have announced that they have assigned defenseman Hunter McDonald to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Transaction: We have loaned defenseman Hunter McDonald to the @LVPhantoms (AHL). — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 31, 2026

McDonald being sent down to the AHL comes just a little over a week after he was called up to the Flyers’ roster. Now, after a brief call-up, the 6-foot-4 defenseman is heading back to the AHL.

McDonald is a promising prospect in the Flyers’ system. Thus, he will need to be watched very closely now that he has been returned to Lehigh Valley.

Looking at McDonald

McDonald has appeared in five games with the Flyers, where he has recorded zero points, 10 penalty minutes, and 21 hits. The big defenseman has shown that he can make an impact with his high level of physicality and toughness. Due to this, he should get another opportunity on Philadelphia’s roster before the season is over.

The Flyers selected McDonald in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, 165th overall. In six career NHL games over two seasons, he has posted one assist, 14 penalty minutes, 26 hits, and a plus-1 rating.

McDonald has posted five goals, 25 assists, 30 points, 205 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating in 153 AHL games.