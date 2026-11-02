Flyers Defenseman Posts Remarkable Number In Win Over Mammoth

The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to rebound regularly. That’s leading to memorable games for some players.

Jamie Drysdale is the latest Flyer to post a remarkable game in Sunday’s win over the Utah Mammoth. Drysdale was the game’s second star with three assists. What’s more interesting? He ended the game with an astounding plus-5.

One will say what they will about the plus/minus statistic. On many accounts, that’s fair. But a plus-5 in a single game is rare enough to appreciate. It also indicates how effective Drysdale was throughout the game’s 60 minutes in all three zones.

That said, there is more here than merely Drysdale’s memorable stat and outing.

Jamie Drysdale’s Big Game For Flyers May Be A Turning Point

Throughout the 2026-27 season, Drysdale has struggled to put up points. He entered Sunday’s matchup with just three points and a goal in 15 contests. That put him on an 84-game pace for 17 points, just over half of the 32-point production he enjoyed in 2025-26.

Therefore, Drysdale needed a big game to show that he had finally broken out of his own slump. He showed flashes leading up to Sunday’s win, having put up a point in three of his last four contests. Now, he has six points and a goal in his last five, and Drysdale may be heating up with the rest of the Flyers.

If he can play to even half of his recent productivity, Drysdale will quietly transform into one of the more effective defensemen in hockey. He is already averaging a career-high 22:45 of total ice time per game, has posted 27 blocks, and has been effective in helping to keep the puck out of the Flyers’ net.

At even strength, Drysdale has a 93.2 on-ice save percentage. He has been more than doing his part, as his Corsi For Percentage at even strength is just 38.2. That shows how much time Drysdale has been on the ice while opponents shot the puck.

Now, his offensive production is starting to match his defensive output at even strength. Drysdale has been on the ice for 13 goals scored. That has led to a 13.5 on-ice shooting percentage. This number is hardly a fluke, considering Drysdale’s 10.0 and 10.8 on-ice shooting percentages in each of the last two seasons.

Drysdale’s Ridiculous Plus/Minus On Sunday Gives Him A Strange Stat Line

Strange, but cool. That is the best way to describe Drysdale’s plus-5 in a single game translating into a plus-3 over his first 16 games of the year. This comes despite spending so much time in the defensive zone at even strength, not to mention his 60.5 starting percentage in that zone.

The burning question is: What might Drysdale’s play look like if he starts spending more time in the offensive zone? This is a player who has a career Corsi For Percentage at even strength of 46.7 and an offensive zone starting percentage of 54.8. At his core, Drysdale is a two-way defenseman, and he has shown that lately.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ win over Utah could further spur Drysdale’s offensive production. It won’t always end up in three-assist games. But if Drysdale inches past the half-point-per-game mark with a solid plus-minus as a bonus, then he will be a long-term answer in the rotation.