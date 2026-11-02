Flyers Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new alternate uniform as part of the NHL’s Hometown Remix campaign on Monday. Not only did they drop a new uniform, the team’s creative group designed an entire campaign called the Independence Edition which features a brand kit, exclusive retail items, and theme nights.

The design was specifically tailored to the 250th anniversary of our nation, drawing from the rich historical heritage that Philadelphia exudes. The three colors on the uniforms were chosen carefully but with a unique twist. The primary color, Liberty Gray, is the first time in program history that the team will wear a uniform with a gray base. Sticking to the theme, one accent color is named Declaration Parchment, followed by the team’s classic Burnt Orange.

You’ll notice six stripes on the arms, each stripe representing the six decades of the team’s history as they celebrate 60 years as a franchise. Within those stripes, is a line from the Liberty Bell itself, “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All The Land Unto All The Inhabitants Thereof”. The final design of note is the decision to have the Constitution word mark on the neck collar, matte helmets, and raised lines on the Flyers crest as a nod to the Bell.

After a much-needed win (6-3) against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday, the Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild in Philadelphia on Tuesday night as they debut their new uniforms.