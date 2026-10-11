Maple Leafs Goaltender Sergei Bobrovksky Earns First Win With His New Team

After a rough start to his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sergei Bobrovsky finally earned his first win. It was definitely a sigh a relief for Bobrovsky and Maple Leafs supporters.

Bobrovsky was excellent in net, as he kept Toronto in the game with several big stops. The two-time Stanley Cup winner entered tonight’s matchup against the Colorado winless in three starts.

Bobrovsky held a 0-2-1 record, having lost his most recent start against the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout.

Maple Leafs Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Earns First Win With His New Team

Sergei Bobrovsky was the difference-maker in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 victory over the Avalanche.

Bobrovsky made 30 saves on 33 shots faced and finished the game with an impressive .909 save percentage. He was heavily relied on, as the Avalanche’s offense were firing on all cylinders.

Colorado entered tonight’s game with a league-leading +12 goal differential. The Avs also entered with a league-leading 5.75 average goals per game. Given some of the Avalanche’s dominant wins so far this season, Bobrovsky holding the team to only three goals made his victory even more impressive.

Bobrovsky had a 2.95 GAA and .906 save percentage across his three stars. As a result, tonight’s win over a tough opponent should boost his confidence and the morale in the locker room.

While the Leafs picked up an early lead, the Avalanche answered with two goals to take the lead going into the first intermission.

Toronto responded in the second period, scoring three goals to go up 4-3 going into the third period. The Leafs stayed composed and closed out the victory by adding a pair of goals.

Stay tuned for more!