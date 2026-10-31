Lightning Failed Contract Offer to Nikita Kucherov Revealed

The Tampa Bay Lightning made a contract offer to superstar winger Nikita Kucherov did not accept, ahead of requesting a trade.

On Friday night, it was revealed that Kucherov asked Tampa Bay for a trade after informing the team he would not re-sign with them.

The news was shocking, as Kucherov has spent his entire 14-year NHL career with the Lightning. But he wants out now, and the Lightning are going to take a phone call from nearly every team in the league now that the reigning NHL MVP is on the trade block.

Tampa Bay’s Contract Offer to Nikita Kucherov Revealed

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, Tampa Bay’s contract offer to Kucherov was four years and $15 million per season, a deal that he did not want to accept, and which is the reason why he asked for a trade.

“Jeff and I tackle this crazy news… to add, some chatter TB presented a 4-year offer worth around $15M per season. Wild Friday,” Pagnotta wrote on his X.

Jeff and I tackle this crazy news… to add, some chatter TB presented a 4-year offer worth around $15M per season. Wild Friday ⤵️ https://t.co/uas3PF2AO2 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 31, 2026

Kucherov and his agent obviously did not feel like this contract offer was fair for Kucherov, who is one of the top-three players in the league. But with him being 33 years old, Tampa Bay likely didn’t want to give him a max-term, seven-year deal that would take him to 40 years of age.

As for the $15 million per season, while it’s a big upgrade on the $9.5 million that Kucherov currently makes, it’s far below the $20 million per year that the Russian could command on the free-agent market next summer, so it’s understandable why he turned this deal down.

Nikita Kucherov Won’t Hold Out

While Connor Hellebuyck refused to play for the Winnipeg Jets and Dylan Larkin is sitting out for the Detroit Red Wings, Kucherov will not harm his team by doing that.

Per Pierre LeBrun, Kucherov plans to keep playing for Tampa Bay while a trade gets worked out.

“Worth mentioning this: I’m told Kucherov plans to keep playing for the Lightning while this situation plays out,” LeBrun wrote on his X.

Expect trade talks to heat up soon, Lightning fans.