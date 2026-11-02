Kucherov Calls Out Lightning Over Stamkos-Like Ultimatum

We now know why Nikita Kucherov wants out of Tampa Bay. It’s not about the money. It’s not about his teammates. He has no real desire to leave Tampa Bay or the city. The GM insulted him during negotiations and essentially dared him to test free agency.

Kucherov wasn’t at all a fan of the move and has called the Lightning and GM Julien Brisebois out.

The Lightning Took Negotiations a Step Too Far

Contract negotiations are often not easy. Money, term, and emotional connections are involved. Brisebois has a reputation for tossing out the emotional part. It appears he did so with the reigning Hart Trophy winner, which Kucherov felt was the ultimate slap in the face.

He spoke with Tampa Bay media on Monday and was asked what happened during the negotiations that led him to tell the GM he wants out and then his teammates that he wasn’t re-signing and had requested a trade.

“It was never about the money for me. It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we’ve only had two conversations. Julien then made it clear I’m free to walk on July 1,” Kucherov said.

We’ve Seen This Story in Tampa Before

Steven Stamkos nearly left Tampa in 2016 before re-signing for eight years at $8.5 million per season. When that deal neared its end in 2024, talks stalled. Stamkos wanted a long-term deal near his old salary, but the Lightning, tight against the cap after extending Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and others, reportedly offered less money and a shorter term.

Stamkos later said he felt undervalued and admitted that he was shocked at how little it seemed like the Lightning were willing to work with him on an extension. They’d drawn a line in the sand and essentially taken the stance, ‘If you don’t like it, there’s the door.’ With no deal in place, he reached free agency and signed a four-year, $32 million contract with Nashville, ending his 16 seasons as Lightning captain.

Some will argue the decision panned out for Tampa has Stamkos has gone from a point–per-game player to a 60-point guy.

Will This Tactic Backfire with Kucherov?

It sounds like Brisebois went back to the Stamkos well with Kucherov. Offering $12-$13 million in the first round of talks, they later upped that to $15 million when the Leo Carlsson offer sheet changed the market. Kucherov wanted around $20 million per season. Tampa essentially said, ‘No way,’ and told him the door to free agency is right over there.

Kucherov took that as a hint that the Lightning didn’t really care if he stayed or left, so he’s decided to leave. Had Tampa offered to talk more, this might not have gone the way it has over the past 48 hours. Now, Kucherov feels shunned by the organization. When asked if there was a chance he’d change his mind, his only response was, “I’ve made my request.”

Did Brisebois go too far by taking such a hard stance? It sounds like Kucherov has made up his mind.