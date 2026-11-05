Kucherov’s Free Agency Plan Puts Trade Suitors in a Bind

Kyle Bukauskas and Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts podcast discussed the Nikita Kucherov situation in Tampa on Thursday. As part of that discussion, the two hosts talked about the winger’s plans heading into free agency.

Kucherov said Lightning GM Julie BriseBois told him he was welcome to test free agency. “He is free to walk on July 1st.” That was enough to tip him over the edge and tell the team he wanted a trade and wouldn’t be returning next season. If the Lightning choose to trade him—which they have no intention of doing—they could get a sizeable return.

However, it appears there’s a new wrinkle.

Kucherov Is Not Going to Sign an Early Extension

“The impression sure is coming that he won’t say anywhere until July 1,” started Friedman. “Right now, he hasn’t submitted a list of teams he would extend with if Tampa decided to trade him. I don’t know that that’s going to change.”

“I think whatever happens here, whatever Tampa decides to do down the road, teams are certainly under the impression that he’s not going to sign before July 1.” Friedman said he wouldn’t want to bet his next month’s mortgage about it, but right now people feel pretty good about that prediction.

What Does This Mean for a Kucherov Trade?

Teams that wanted to trade for Kucherov and sign him to an extension are likely out of luck. Having him on your roster for most of the year may be enough to convince him to re-sign, but there’s no guarantee, and he seems determined to test the market. “Regardless if he gets traded now or later, on July 1st [Kucherov] will sign with a new club,” said his agent Dan Milstein.

This will dramatically change the value Tampa would get back in a trade. At best, Kucherov becomes the highest-profile rental in the NHL in several seasons. Still, he’ll only attract rental prices. Teams will be hesitant to give up major assets and roster players for a rental.

“You never know what can change. That’s where we stand now,” said Friedman.

Friedman also said a source told him the initial report was that Canadian teams are OK and a couple is on his 10-team trade list, but there are conflicting reports.

Kucherov Wants to Feel the Love

After feeling burned by BriseBois and the Lightning, it sounds like Kucherov wants to feel the love around the NHL. Going to free agency is one way to do that. Teams will line up to sign him, and many will pay what Tampa wouldn’t.

His departure from Tampa stems from being upset with how things went during negotiations. He wanted to finish his career there, and now it looks like he’s so upset that he’ll never go back. Why sign with the team you’re traded to when you can get 20-plus teams making their best pitch to sign you in July?