Lightning Legend Reacts to Nikita Kucherov’s Trade Request

Aformer stalwart of the Tampa Bay Lightning had something to say about Nikita Kucherov’s trade request.

Former captain Steven Stamkos expressed surprise after his Nashville Predators defeated Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout Saturday, Oct. 31.

The reunion came one day after reports that Kucherov wants to leave the team Stamkos once captained.

Steven Stamkos Admits Surprise Over Nikita Kucherov’s Trade Request

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Stamkos acknowledged that the development caught him off guard.

“You don’t expect to see something like that,” Stamkos said, according to The Tennessean’s Alex Daugherty.

Stamkos also emphasized his respect for Kucherov as both a player and a person, saying the two remain in contact.

Reflecting on their years together, Stamkos said Kucherov “was a huge part of my success.”

Stamkos experienced his own departure from Tampa Bay after contract negotiations failed to produce an agreement in 2024.

The longtime captain signed a four-year, $32 million contract with Nashville, ending a 16-season run with the Lightning.

He left with 555 goals and 582 assists in 1,082 games for Tampa Bay. His tenure included Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, with Kucherov helping drive the same championship teams.

Stamkos was still producing when the Lightning let him reach the open market. He scored 40 goals in his final season with Tampa Bay and had recorded at least 10 power-play goals in seven consecutive seasons.

Lightning Maintain Stance on Nikita Kucherov’s Future

Tampa Bay has made its position clear despite the uncertainty.

General manager Julien BriseBois said the organization does not intend to trade Kucherov after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the forward wants a move and will not re-sign.

Kucherov is in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, per WUSF’s reporting on the situation.

WUSF also cited reporting from The Athletic’s Chris Johnston that Kucherov has sought a six-year extension worth about $20 million annually. That reported asking price illustrates the size of the financial decision facing Tampa Bay as it weighs the future of its championship core.

There are complications beyond the contract talks. Kucherov has a modified no-trade clause allowing him to submit a list of 10 approved destinations, according to ESPN reporting cited by WUSF. Any potential deal would therefore involve both the Lightning’s willingness to negotiate and the forward’s contractual control over where he could go.

For coach Jon Cooper, the priority remains the team’s performance.

Cooper told reporters Saturday that Tampa Bay’s goals have not changed and described Kucherov as committed to the group this season.

He also cautioned against interpreting every frustrated reaction from Kucherov as evidence of a problem stemming from the trade request.

That distinction matters as the Lightning attempt to keep competing while their star’s long-term future stays unsettled.