Lightning Insider Shares Honest Take on Nikita Kucherov Trade Request

Tampa Bay sportscaster and journalist Steve Carney shared his thoughts on Lightning star Nikita Kucherov’s trade request. Carney noted that the ongoing situation mirrors that of Steven Stamkos, saying the organization could risk losing Kucherov for nothing.

Insider Elliotte Friedman sent fans into a frenzy after reporting that Kucherov requested a trade and would not re-sign. That report surfaced on social media, leading to speculation about potential trade packages.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported over the weekend that Kucherov was first offered an extension worth $13 million per season. That offer was later revised to $15 million per season. However, that salary would basically be considered a significant pay cut as the salary cap increases.

Insider Shares Honest Take on Nikita Kucherov’s Future With the Lightning

Tampa insider Steve Carney admitted that Nikita Kucherov requesting a trade is obviously concerning.

“It’s concerning. I think that, especially because of what happened a couple years ago when Steven Stamkos left to go to Nashville. You think about it, Stammer was the captain, he was the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in goals and in points. And, you certainly were a little upset if you were a Lightning fan about your captain leaving to go to somewhere else because the money wasn’t there under the salary cap,” Carney told The Game Plan.

“Kucherov is [33 years old]. He’s now the franchise’s all-time leader in points. And, he sees the numbers that some of these guys are getting,” Carney said. “I think he wants something proportionally considerate of his talent and his ability. And he’s still, I think, one of the best vision guys on the ice.”

Carney also questioned whether losing Kucherov for nothing is a risk that Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois is willing to take.

“I’m kind of curious if the Lightning think that Kucherov is bluffing, what this means. But if he’s not bluffing, is Julien BriseBois willing to take that chance to lose another outstanding star in Nikita Kucherov? A guy that’s got a heck of a lot of talent and that’s going to make any team that he goes to better,” Carney said.

Carney Names Potential Trade Suitor for Kucherov

Carney also analyzed potential trade suitors for Kucherov should the Lightning decide to move him.

The Tampa sports insider pointed to the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings have been involved in an ongoing dispute with disgruntled former captain Dylan Larkin. Carney suggested a move centered around Larkin and Kucherov, allowing both players to get a change of scenery.

“You could say, ‘Hey Detroit, you have a guy that said that he doesn’t want to play for you anymore. We have a guy that says, well, he doesn’t want to play for us anymore. Why don’t we see if we can make something work?'” Carney told The Game Plan.

“It would be much funnier if Steve Yzerman was still running the show in Detroit, but you know, he’s not anymore. But, I wonder if Shawn Horcoff would make that work. I know that the Wild, and everybody has been all over Dylan Larkin since basically the offseason,” Carney said.