The NHL on TNT crew shared their honest thoughts on the ongoing situation surrounding Nikita Kucherov‘s future with the Lightning.

Kucherov could be on the way out after miscommunication led to him requesting a trade. He is coming off a Hart Trophy win last season and was not pleased with what Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois offered him.

Kucherov was reportedly offered an extension with an AAV of $13 million. He was later presented with a revised offer that would see him earn a $15 million AAV.

The miscommunication and offers led to Kucherov’s agent issuing a statement indicating that he will hit the free agent market.

Now, the NHL on TNT crew weighed in with their predictions about whether the situation will be resolved. They even discussed whether Kucherov could ultimately re-sign.

Insiders Share Honest Take on Nikita Kucherov’s Future With the Lightning

The NHL on TNT crew were brutally honest about the possibility that Nikita Kucherov could be playing his final season as a Lightning player.

Former NHLer Anson Carter acknowledged Kucherov’s ability to be a difference-maker. Carter pointed to the Russian’s age and skill level, urging the Lightning management to pay him what he is worth.

“You got to figure out a way to pay [Kucherov], because to your point, if he was a guy that [was] 38, 39 years old, wants to get paid based on what he did before, I’d say, ‘Not happening,'” Carter said during the NHL on TNT broadcast.

“This guy is the reigning MVP. And if he leaves Tampa Bay, you’re going to subtract Nikita Kucherov and two other guys because he’s that good. He makes other guys better around him on the half wall on the power play, five-on-five play,” Carter said.

Kucherov is in the final year of his contract, so the Lightning run the risk of losing their all-time for nothing. Tampa already went through a similar situation with former captain Steven Stamkos. However, Stamkos was not coming off a Hart Trophy win.

Henrik Lundqvist Urges Lightning to Repair Its Relationship With Kucherov

Henrik Lundqvist, a member of the NHL on TNT panel, urged the Lightning organization to repair its relationship with Kucherov.

The former Rangers goaltender feels that it is not impossible for all involved to make amends and find common ground. Despite requesting a trade, Kucherov has remained in the Lightning lineup and continued playing.

Kucherov has shown no signs of sitting out until a trade is made, as Connor Hellebuyck had done. As a result, Lundqvist believes there is still hope.

“I try to understand when they say, ‘Beyond repair.’ You ask both sides, I’m sure they want to see him in Tampa, but obviously communication was not great over the summer. And that’s why they’re here right now,” Lundqvist said during the NHL on TNT broadcast.

“I just have a hard time believing you can’t repair this. If you really sit down and talk this through. And yeah, [Kucherov] kind of talked about the respect or lack of respect a little bit. Tampa is looking at the future, obviously, and how much they can pay him. But in the end, he’s MVP of the league last year. He’s still one of the best players in the game. To me, it’s just shocking,” Lundqvist said.