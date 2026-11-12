Kucherov Continues Dominant Run Amid Persistent Lightning Trade Rumors

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov have remained the subject of persistent trade talk since he requested a trade two weeks ago, but it has not hindered his play in the slightest.

In the Lightning’s 8-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night, Kucherov continued his dominance, scoring a natural hat trick to put the game away in the third period.

Since requesting a trade on October 30, Kucherov has not let the speculation distract him from his play, tallying 11 points, including 4 goals and 7 assists, in the six games that have followed.

Despite the constant headlines surrounding Kucherov’s future, he continues to play his way into a payday in free agency this summer, regardless of where he ends up.

Kucherov Rips Off Natural Hat Trick in Big Win

With the win over the Sabres Wednesday night, the Lightning moved to 12-4-2 on the year, continuing their strong start in the stacked Atlantic Division.

In an Eastern Conference matchup on the road, the Sabres fell behind 4-0 before rallying back to make it 4-3 just 30 seconds into the third period.

That was the closest they would get to the lead, however, with Nikita Kucherov taking matters into his own hands and scoring three goals in 13 minutes to open the game up to 7-3.

Kucherov didn’t stop there, however, tallying an assist just a minute after he completed the hat trick and finding Brandon Hagel for the 8-3 dagger with five minutes to play.

A fast-break “and-one” goal, an even-strength one-timer, and an upstairs one-timer in the third period all came from the 34-year-old, demonstrating just how valuable he remains to Tampa Bay.

If Kucherov does end up playing out his contract with the Lightning this year, Tampa Bay will be a clear favorite in the Eastern Conference, as the team looks to win its third Stanley Cup with Kucherov before he enters free agency.

The Current Trade Talks and Rumors

So what are the current trade talks around Nikita Kucherov saying?

First and foremost, nothing is guaranteed or finalized thus far, as the situation has largely consisted of speculation and reports emerging from around the league.

That being said, insider Frank Seravalli has reported that multiple league sources have contacted Lightning GM Julien BriseBois about Kucherov.

One of those interested teams was reportedly told that Tampa Bay wouldn’t trade the superstar, either now or at the deadline.

While many interesting trade proposals, such as Kucherov to Montreal or Kucherov to the Blackhawks, have circulated, the Lightning do not seem interested in moving the superstar unless they receive an offer they simply cannot refuse.

From Kucherov’s perspective, he reportedly just wants better communication and respect from the Lightning organization.

Fresh off a natural hat trick and currently pacing for a 121-point season, Kucherov is making it clear that the Lightning need to figure out the situation and get their priorities straight as soon as possible.

A 34-year-old veteran with this kind of continued production does not come around often, and his contract is quickly running out.