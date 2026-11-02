Nikita Kucherov Explains Trade Request From Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov explained why he requested a trade away from the only NHL team he’s ever known.

Last Friday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bomb when he revealed that Kucherov, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL MVP, has requested a trade away from Tampa Bay, the only team that he’s ever played for.

So, why did Kucherov ask for a trade? On Monday, we got to hear from the player himself, who went into detail about why he asked for a trade.

Nikita Kucherov Says He Felt Disrespected by Lightning

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kucherov went into detail about why he asked for a trade away from Tampa Bay.

“It was never about the money for me. It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we’ve only had two conversations. Julien then made it clear I’m free to walk on July 1,” Kucherov said.

Where Will Nikita Kucherov Be Traded To?

Although the Lightning have said that they won’t trade Kucherov, the alternative of letting him finish out the season in Tampa Bay and then walking for nothing when unrestricted free agency hits next summer doesn’t seem like a wise choice for the Lightning.

Kucherov has a 10-team trade list in his contract, and reports have stated that he is open to being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs or Montreal Canadiens, although other teams are sure to pop up that he would be willing to be traded to.

Ultimately, while the Lightning are a much better team with Kucherov on the roster, it makes more sense for the club to deal him away for assets instead of potentially losing him for nothing next summer.

For now, Kucherov says that he will continue to play for Tampa Bay, as he is not going to hold out like Dylan Larkin is doing with the Detroit Red Wings and like Connor Hellebuyck did with the Winnipeg Jets.

But with Kucherov’s contract coming up soon, it feels like the relationship between the team and player is coming to an end.