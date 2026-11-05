Nikita Kucherov Agent Sets Record Straight About Future

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov’s agent Dan Milstein set the record straight about his client’s future.

And it’s not the type of update that Lightning fans want to hear.

During a recent interview on DFO Insider, the notable player agent made it clear that the time to move on from Tampa has come.

“I can’t say anything bad about Julien (BriseBois). I believe, for a very long time, very good terms… Looking back at this past summer, I wish that both him and I did things a little bit different. And I’ll just leave it at that. Things went horribly wrong, beyond repair, probably, at this point in time, and it’s unfortunate, at the conclusion of the season, it’s time to move on.”

The comments were quite unequivocal about Nikita Kucherov’s future. Milstein essentially shut the door on any potential reconciliation between the two sides, making it clear that the end of this season will mark the end of the line.

What remains unclear is whether the Lightning will want to hold onto Kucherov, or if they’ll seriously explore a trade.

The bottom line here is that Milstein’s public comments, something that agents almost never do to this degree, make it clear that there is no hope for a return.

Lightning May Have Created This Mess on Their Own

The breakdown in the relationship between Nikita Kucherov’s camp and Tampa Bay appears to have started with the club’s handling of contract negotiations this past summer.

The Lightning reportedly slow-walked discussions before putting offers on the table that fell well short of what Kucherov and his camp expected. That’s a difficult approach to understand when dealing with a player who has been one of the most important pieces of the franchise for more than a decade.

Of course, negotiations are rarely one-sided. Milstein acknowledged that he wished both parties had handled things differently. But his choice of words suggests this was more than a disagreement over dollars. Something went seriously wrong, and the relationship may have reached a point where neither side sees a reason to repair it.

That puts Tampa Bay in an uncomfortable position. The Lightning still have a superstar to build around for the remainder of the season, but they also have an increasingly obvious problem to address before Nikita Kucherov reaches the end of his current deal.

Nikita Kucherov Could Still Finish the Season in Tampa

As dramatic as Milstein’s comments were, they don’t necessarily mean Nikita Kucherov is about to be traded.

In fact, there is a reasonable chance he finishes the season in Tampa. The Lightning would have to find a team willing to meet their asking price, and that could prove considerably harder than finding clubs interested in acquiring him.

Kucherov remains an elite offensive talent, but any potential trade would come with a massive price tag. A contender would need to make room for his contract while also surrendering a significant collection of assets. That’s a difficult combination, even for teams that believe adding Kucherov could put them over the top.

And why would BriseBois accept anything less than a premium return? If the Lightning cannot get the package they want, keeping Nikita Kucherov for one more playoff run may be preferable to selling low on a franchise cornerstone.

That leaves Tampa Bay with an awkward but plausible path: keep Kucherov through the season, make another run at the Stanley Cup, and deal with his departure in the summer.

The relationship may be beyond repair, as Milstein put it, but that doesn’t mean the Lightning have to rush into a trade. They can accept that the partnership is ending without sacrificing their leverage in the process.