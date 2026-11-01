Lightning’s Initial Nikita Kucherov Offer Revealed Amid Trade Request

The Tampa Bay Lightning reportedly started their contract negotiations with Nikita Kucherov below the $15 million annual offer that failed to secure an agreement.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes revealed Sunday, Nov. 1, that Tampa Bay initially offered its superstar forward approximately $13 million per season before increasing the proposal to $15 million following two blockbuster NHL contracts.

The revelation provides the background of Kucherov’s frustration with negotiations, which culminated in the two-time Hart Trophy winner requesting a trade Friday, Oct. 30.

Weekes also disclosed new details about a meeting involving Kucherov, his agent, general manager Julien BriseBois and head coach Jon Cooper.

Kevin Weekes Reveals Lightning’s Initial $13 Million Offer to Nikita Kucherov

Weekes reported the previously undisclosed contract figures Sunday, Nov. 1, identifying two major NHL agreements that preceded Tampa Bay’s revised proposal.

“Per sources; I’m told 1st offer was around 13M, revised offer 15M only after Carlsson 18M offer sheet & Makar 20M deal,” Weekes wrote on X.

The insider was referencing Leo Carlsson’s five-year, $90 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks and Cale Makar’s eight-year, $163.2 million extension with the Colorado Avalanche.

Carlsson received an $18 million annual agreement after Anaheim matched an offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers in July.

On the other hand, Makar became the NHL’s first $20 million player in August, snagging a record $20.4 million average annual salary.

According to Weekes, Tampa Bay increased its offer to Kucherov only after those agreements raised the market for elite players.

The $15 million figure matches an earlier report from David Pagnotta, who indicated that the Lightning had presented Kucherov with a four-year proposal worth approximately $60 million.

However, Weekes’ latest information reveals that the organization initially valued its superstar at $2 million less annually.

The difference is obvious considering Kucherov wants a six-year extension worth approximately $20 million per season, according to The Athletic‘s Chris Johnston.

Although the $15 million proposal would mean a noteworthy increase over Kucherov’s current $9.5 million cap hit, it remains below his reported asking price.

Nikita Kucherov’s Decision Remains Unchanged Despite Relationship With Jon Cooper

Weekes also provided insight into the recent meeting between Kucherov and Lightning management, identifying four people who participated in the discussions in Nashville.

“There were 4 people in the room during meeting in Nashville; Kucherov, his agent @HockeyAgent1, GM Brisebois and HC Cooper,” Weekes reported.

The insider noted that Kucherov maintains a strong relationship with Cooper despite his dissatisfaction with the contract situation.

Regardless, Weekes reiterated that the 33-year-old has informed both the organization and his teammates that he will not re-sign in Tampa Bay.

He also indicated that Kucherov intends to play out his existing contract, which expires following the 2026-27 season, forming a tough situation for BriseBois, who has publicly rejected the possibility of moving the franchise cornerstone.

“We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita,” BriseBois said in a statement following the initial trade reports.

Kucherov has contributed on the ice despite the unpredictability, recording three assists during Tampa Bay’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Oct. 31.

And Cooper lauded the forward’s commitment.

Still, Weekes’ disclosure doesn’t show an end in sight for Kucherov’s dispute in Tampa Bay.

As the superstar heads toward unrestricted free agency, the Lightning face the possibility of losing one of the greatest players in franchise history without receiving compensation.