Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands Lightning Star Nikita Kucherov

In an original trade pitch, we consider what it would take for the Montreal Canadiens to trade for Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the league MVP, has asked for a trade out of Tampa Bay, the team he has starred for for he past 14 seasons, after contract negotiations between the team and player broke down.

Rumor has it that Kucherov was offered four years and $60 million by Tampa Bay and turned down that offer as he understandably wants more money, leading to his trade request.

One of the teams that Kucherov has been most linked to already is the Canadiens, who could surely use the two-time Stanley Cup winner.

So, what would it take for Montreal to acquire Kucherov? Let’s take a look at a trade proposal.

Canadiens/Lightning Nikita Kucherov Trade Pitch

In an original trade pitch, Kucherov would be sent to the Canadiens for the following trade package that we propose below.

Lightning Trade:

F Nikita Kucherov ($9.5 million expiring contract)

Canadiens Trade:

F Josh Anderson ($5.5 million expiring contract)

F Zachary Bolduc ($4.2 million for this season plus three more seasons)

2027 1st-round draft pick (Montreal’s own, top-10 protected)

2027 2nd-round draft pick (Vegas Golden Knights pick, previously acquired)

As part of this trade pitch, Kucherov would sign a five-year, $100 million contract extension ($20 million per season), ensuring that the Canadiens do not lose him in unrestricted free agency next offseason, while also making sure that Kucherov is among the highest-paid players in the game, which he deserves to be.

With Kucherov accounting for $9.5 million this year and Anderson and Bolduc combining for $9.7 million, the salary cap hit is almost a perfect match, making this deal doable from a cap perspective.

Why Both Teams Would Do This Trade

For the Canadiens, it’s easy to understand why GM Kent Hughes would pull the trigger on this trade. Kucherov is one of the NHL’s truly elite talents, a top-three player in the league who is still in the prime of his career at age 33. He is coming off his second Hart Memorial Trophy-winning season, having scored 44 goals and 130 points for the Lightning last season. He is already on pace this season for another 100-point year, and he would make the Canadiens one of the top Stanley Cup contenders as soon as he arrives in Quebec.

In exchange for Kucherov, the Canadiens would give up Anderson, a rugged, veteran winger who can chip in with some timely goals and also play a physical brand of hockey. Anderson, too, is a free agent after this season, and while he would like to re-sign in Montreal, the team has not yet committed to a contract extension for him, which makes me believe he would be available in a trade.

As well, the Canadiens would trade Bolduc, a 23-year-old winger on the rise who is locked into a long-term contract at a good price. On top of that, the Canadiens would give the Lightning their top-10 protected first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, plus Vegas’ 2nd-round pick in the same draft.

Neither Anderson nor Bolduc are as good as Kucherov, but given that the Lightning risk losing their star for nothing next summer if he leaves as a free agent, getting back two quality wingers plus a first-round pick and a second-round pick is a very good return for an impending UFA, and one that Lightning GM Julien BriseBois needs to seriously consider.

So, Canadiens and Lightning fans, would you do this trade, and do you think it’s fair for both sides? Let us know in the comments below.