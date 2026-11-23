Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper wasn’t pleased with what he saw from his stars during Sunday’s embarrassing 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Cooper made his frustration clear by benching Nikita Kucherov and his top-line teammates during the third period, before delivering his assessment of Tampa Bay’s performance.

Cooper Benches Lightning’s Top Line with Kucherov

The Lightning entered Sunday’s matchup with a 15-5-2 record, but their Atlantic Division rivals exposed some concerning weaknesses.

Kucherov briefly gave Tampa Bay momentum when he scored a spectacular no-look power-play goal in the first period, tying the game at 1-1.

However, Buffalo took control in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals, including a pair from Tage Thompson.

The Sabres eventually extended their advantage to 5-2 in the third period, prompting Cooper to make a surprising decision.

Rather than continuing to lean on his biggest stars, Cooper benched Kucherov, Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel for a significant stretch of the final period.

The trio sat for approximately four-and-a-half minutes following Buffalo’s fifth goal, with Kucherov visibly frustrated on the bench.

The Russian superstar was shown sitting with his gloves removed and his arms crossed as the game slipped away.

Kucherov, Point and Guentzel each finished with a minus-3 rating, despite Kucherov scoring his team’s opening goal.

It’s an unusual sight for a Lightning team that has relied heavily on its elite offensive players throughout Cooper’s tenure.

Kucherov entered the game as Tampa Bay’s leading scorer and remains one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive talents.

But Sunday’s performance demonstrated that Cooper isn’t afraid to send a message when he feels his best players aren’t playing with emotion.

Cooper Calls Out Lightning’s Effort After Kucherov Benching

Following the defeat, Cooper didn’t specifically single out Kucherov or his linemates when speaking to reporters.

However, the Lightning head coach seemingly took a shot at his most skilled line.

“We tried to skill our way through a game, and against a team that had played the night before, too,” Cooper said, according to the Lightning’s official website.

“At some point you’ve got to bring a little bit of emotion to the game.”

Cooper continued with an even more pointed assessment.

“If you’re trying to skill your way through this thing, teams can eat you up. They were desperate and into it, and we were not.”

The veteran coach also expressed frustration with the dramatic difference between Sunday’s performance and Tampa Bay’s impressive 3-1 victory over Edmonton just three days earlier.

“That’s the disappointing part. Seventy-two hours ago we were a completely different hockey team, so that’s what was tough to watch,” Cooper added.

This isn’t the first time Cooper has benched Kucherov and other Lightning stars against Buffalo.

In March 2023, Cooper sat Kucherov, Point and then-captain Steven Stamkos for the entire third period of a loss to the Sabres.

At the time, Cooper explained that he didn’t believe the trio was giving Tampa Bay its best opportunity to win.

Sunday’s decision wasn’t quite as drastic, but it sent another unmistakable message about the standards Cooper expects from his most talented players.

The Lightning will have an opportunity to respond Wednesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.