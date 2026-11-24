The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t appear likely to budge.

Their superstar Nikita Kucherov has requested a trade, but not every trade request comes with a conclusion — at least immediately.

But the NHL has also seen what happens at the end of long, drawn-out trade requests twice already this season.

The Winnipeg Jets waited for months before sending Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils.

The Detroit Red Wings finally sent Dylan Larkin away this week, to the Montreal Canadiens.

So while the Lightning aren’t moving now, it’s worth keeping an eye on them and Kucherov. This remains a fluid situation, even if Tampa Bay seems insistent that it isn’t.

Nikita Kucherov Trade Update

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston showed what he thinks of a possible Kucherov trade by ranking him No. 15 on his new trade board published Tuesday morning. That’s not a reflection of Kucherov’s ability but rather the fact that Johnston thinks that other players are more likely to be dealt than Kucherov.

“The main reason Kucherov is looking for a fresh start? The Lightning haven’t stepped up to give him a big-money extension despite seeing him crest 100 points on five different occasions since signing his current deal in 2018,” Johnston writes. “Not only is Kucherov a competitor, but he’s also an extremely proud man. On the ice, he’s an offensive wizard capable of picking apart opponents with his vision, deception and puck control. He is arguably the NHL’s most dangerous player on the power play and has a resume worthy of becoming the league’s next $20 million man. Tampa Bay is intent on walking him to free agency on July 1, but this situation still bears watching in case Kucherov’s public desire to move on becomes untenable.”

It’s a bit of a staring contest at the moment. Who will blink?

More Risk for Lightning

The truth of this situation that’s worth noting is that there’s a lot more risk involved for the Lightning.

If Kucherov gets to free agency, fine — he goes and signs a huge deal with a new team.

But if the Lightning let Kucherov reach free agency, they lose him for nothing.

Sure, they don’t want to trade their top forward from a contending roster, but it’s a tough equation to balance. A Kucherov trade could net some serious assets in return.

Deadline pressure has a way of making things happen. It’s still months until the NHL trade deadline, but maybe by then, the heat will have been turned up enough on Tampa Bay for the Lightning to reconsider their stance here.