Lightning Not Going to Honor Superstar’s Trade Request

It has been a whirlwind day for the Tampa Bay Lightning and their fans. The news of Nikita Kucherov’s trade request and unwillingness to sign a contract extension broke the internet as speculation began surrounding potential trade offers and fits. Now, the Lightning are going to put a stop to that.

A couple of hours after initially breaking the story of Kucherov’s trade request, insider Elliotte Friedman released some additional information, this time from the Lightning organization. He stated that the Lightning are going to put out a statement essentially stating that the organization has “unequivocally no intention of trading Nikita.”

The Lightning are releasing a statement where Julien Brisebois says the team has "unequivocally no intention of trading Nikita." https://t.co/1Qmm50spjS — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 31, 2026

Kucherov: The Latest of Many Trade Requests

There have been a considerable number of trade requests this summer, whether it was Connor Hellebuyck wanting out of the Winnipeg Jets organization or Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson trying to force their way out of the Detroit Red Wings. Kucherov’s situation is a bit different though.

To this point, although there’s still plenty of time for things to change, Kucherov hasn’t indicated that he’s going to hold out like the aforementioned players have done. Of course, Edvinsson doesn’t have much of a choice considering he’s not under contract at this time.

Of course, there’s also another difference. The Lightning are still legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, something that likely couldn’t be said about Detroit or Winnipeg. With a win in their next game, they would jump into the top spot in the Atlantic Division. While they’ve struggled in the playoffs as of late, all the pieces for a deep playoff run are in place and Kucherov certainly helps their chances of success this season.

Kucherov’s Future

Shortly after Friedman’s report, the Lightning organization officially released their statement on social media acknowledging the “media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Tampa Bay Lightning.” As expected, they reiterated that the organization has no intention of honoring the trade request, adding, as Friedman reported, “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”

While the Lightning can decline to honor Kucherov’s trade request this season, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season, leaving his destiny in his own hands moving forward.

As the reigning Hart Trophy winner, there will undoubtedly be an absurd number of suitors looking to sign Kucherov if he hits the open market on July 1. It’s not everyday that a former MVP hits the market and it’s even less common for a player who can regularly exceed 130 points to hit the open market.

If he so desires, Kucherov has the opportunity to make himself the highest paid player in the NHL this summer. With that being said, teams may be hesitant to offer him a long-term contract considering he’s 33 years of age. Although, as we’ve seen with the Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand, it’s not impossible that a team signs him into the next decade.

Whether Julien BriseBois is bluffing to drive up value or he’s being truthful when he says that the Lightning won’t trade Kucherov remains to be seen, but his statement certainly added another dynamic to this rapidly evolving situation.