Lightning Part Ways With 2nd-Generation NHL Player

The Tampa Bay Lightning began the season with a second-generation NHL player on their roster.

As of Tuesday, that’s no longer the case.

Jansen Harkins has been placed on waivers, according to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

There are two outcomes to Harkins being placed on waivers. Either he is claimed by another team, or he passes through.

If Harkins makes it through waivers, he could then be assigned to AHL Syracuse.

That process takes 24 hours. It won’t be until Wednesday afternoon until the Lightning know Harkins’ fate.

Harkins (TB) & Pyyhtia (CLB) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 6, 2026

Why Lightning Waived Jansen Harkins

It seems simple that the Lightning didn’t think Harkins would be a consistent contributor for them.

They have played three games already, and Harkins has only been on the active roster for one of them while being scratched for the other two.

It’s a bit of a tough break for Harkins, because he only signed with the Lightning this offseason. He had never played for Tampa Bay before.

At the moment, it’s not clear if he’ll be back soon or not at all.

Jansen Harkins Bio Blast

Harkins is originally form Cleveland, Ohio, although he also spent time growing up in Vancouver.

He was a second-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He’s a 6-foot-2 left-shot center.

Harkins has appeared in games across eight NHL seasons, including this one. He has played for the Jets, Penguins, Ducks and Lightning.

In his career, Harkins has 306 NHL games with 18 goals, 27 assists, 414 hits and 120 blocks.

Maybe most interestingly, he’s a second-generation NHL player.

His father, Todd, also played in the NHL.

Todd Harkins spent his NHL career from 1990 through 2001 playing for the Calgary Flames and then the Hartford Whalers. His brother, Brett (Jansen’s uncle) also made it to the NHL.

Jansen will be 29 years old until May 23, so he’s conceptually still near his physical prime.

A team picking him up wouldn’t be doing so to get goals. They’d want his physicality as a classic fourth-line forward type of player.

That might not be a path immediately for Harkins to return to the NHL, but he has proven over time that he can be relied upon at the highest level, and there are a lot of teams in the league. If he keeps grinding, he should be able to make it back again at some point in his career.