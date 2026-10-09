Lightning Re-Assign Dominic James to the AHL

Dominic James hasn’t had the ideal start to his second professional season with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reported that James broke his hand during offseason training back in September, and as a result he missed training camp, preseason, and the start of the 2026-27 NHL season.

According to Eduard A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, James has been re-assigned to the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch, but he’s not expected to stay there long. Encina expects James to spend two games in the AHL before returning to the Lightning’s roster next week.

Notable Rookie Season

When the Tampa Bay Lightning recalled Dominic James from the AHL last season while they were dealing with a multitude of injuries, it certainly didn’t make headlines. He was a former sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks who signed in Tampa after his draft rights expired in Chicago. While he was a solid player during his time at the University of Minnesota – Deluth, he wasn’t expected to be an impact player at the NHL level.

Yet, when he was given his chance to center the Lightning’s fourth-line, he thrived. While he didn’t enter himself into the Calder Trophy race alongside players like Matthew Schaefer, Ivan Demidov, or Beckett Sennecke, he filled an important role on a contending team, which is valuable in its own right.

In his rookie season, James lit the lamp on seven occasions, with his first career goal coming against the Vegas Golden Knights on November 6, 2025. He also added eight assists for a total of 15 points in 43 regular season games for the Lightning. Then, in the playoffs, he added a pair of goals and an assist against the Montreal Canadiens, but the Lightning went on to lose the seven-game series to end their season.

Moving Forward

James will undoubtedly be called back up to the Lightning after he’s had a chance to get himself back into game shape and has gotten his legs moving a bit with the Crunch. The Crunch play on Friday night, as they visit the Rochester Americans. James made it to New York quickly enough to play tonight, as he’s currently centering the Crunch’s third line alongside Dylan Duke and Brendan Furry:

The Crunch then play their home opener on Saturday night, when they host the Ottawa Senators’ affiliate, the Belleville Senators for their home opener after making the hour and a half trip across Interstate 90. James will likely feature in that game as well, before returning to the Lightning.

The Lightning also play on Saturday night, ironically also in New York, as they’ll face the New York Islanders before visiting the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Since the team is already in New York, James will likely join up with them at some point over the weekend.

James will give the Lightning a major boost down the middle once he’s ready to return to the NHL, now it’s just a matter of seeing how long Julien BriseBois wants him to show what he can do at the AHL level.