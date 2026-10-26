Lightning Get Update on Trade for Dylan Larkin

The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t afraid to take a big swing.

The pitch in front of them right now is coming out of Detroit — they could trade for Dylan Larkin.

Larkin is the former captain of the Detroit Red Wings who lost his ‘C’ in the offseason after requesting a trade.

Despite the request, Larkin hasn’t been traded yet — he’s actually suiting up for the Red Wings in the meantime despite whatever risk might come from that.

Eventually, though, it still seems like Larkin might be traded.

And the latest trade winds are swirling a bit toward Tampa Bay.

Lightning Dylan Larkin Trade Update

The latest take on the Lightning and Larkin comes from Sportsnet’s Michael Amato.

He wrote on Sunday that he thinks Tampa Bay can be a real player for Larkin.

The recent reported update to Larkin’s trade list helps, because he now has said he’ll approve a deal to the Bolts.

But more than that, going after Larkin is a move that seems like something the Lightning would do.