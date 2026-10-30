Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov Requests Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov have a big problem.

In typical Elliotte Friedman fashion, the NHL insider has reported that Kucherov has requested a trade from the Lightning.

Friedman reveals that Kucherov has informed his teammates and the Lightning organization that he will not re-sign with the team and wants to be traded. Friedman also reports that both Lightning GM and Kucherov’s agent have declined to comment.

Kucherov Joins Dylan Larkin & Connor Hellebuyck

Kucherov is the latest player in a list of NHL stars that have requested trades from their respective organizations.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets both requested trades. Fortunately for Hellebuyck, his situation resolved by getting dealt to the New Jersey Devils.

Unfortunately for Larkin, his situation has escalated.

“One of my working theories is that Brisson/Larkin are aware of an offer they deem acceptable, even if that feeling is not shared by interim GM Shawn Horcoff,” Friedman wrote earlier on Friday, October 30. “Anyone who covers the NHL will tell you things change with one phone call. But, as this situation went supernova, there was nothing close. Horcoff once again indicated he will act only when judging it to be in the best interests of the Red Wings.”

Nikita Kucherov’s Situation is Different than Hellebuyck & Larkin

The biggest difference in the Larkin/Hellebuyck situation and the new scenario that the Lightning find themselves in, is flexibility.

Luckily for the Lightning, Kucherov’s trade protection will only benefit them.

Kucherov is in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract. Additionally, he has a modified no-trade clause in his contract, in which he has a 10-team no-trade list.

That leaves the Lightning with 22 teams to do business with. That is a world of flexibility for the Lightning.