Maple Leafs Handed Blunt ‘Disaster’ Assessment After 6 Straight Home Losses

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going through a terrible stretch. Jim Hiller’s team has lost six consecutive games on home ice.

In their most recent outing, they lost 1-0 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Before that, they had also lost 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, November 12.

They face the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago this Tuesday, November 17.

During Monday’s edition of Daily Faceoff’s “The Leafs Morning Take,” Nick Alberga and former Toronto player Jay Rosehill discussed the team’s current struggles.

Rosehill, in particular, made a blunt assessment, declaring that everywhere you look, there’s another disastrous situation facing the organization.

Rosehill: ‘Everywhere You Turn, There’s Another Disaster’ for the Maple Leafs

Rosehill said, “The problem is, there’s no easy way out of this. Like, everywhere you turn, there’s another disaster.”

“Whether it’s the contract situation, the tagging cap situation, your prospect situation, your draft pick situation, your no-trade clause situation, your ownership situation.”

“It’s just everywhere you turn to try to make things better, you just hit this unbearably large wall that, like, just it’s not easy to go through, and there’s no real… ‘There’s the path. There’s that light at the tunnel. Go down that tunnel. That’s your answer.’ There isn’t one of those.”

“And if people think that there is, the people who actually call the shots and make the decisions will see it completely differently.”

“And it is tough sledding right now for four or five massive different ways, and all those ways are normally a team’s potential way out and towards better. And they just don’t have a clear one right now. I didn’t see it coming. I am at fault.”

“I had my, you know, when they hired Jim Hiller, like all the coaches that were coming and going through the city and the rumors and the speculation, and then to just make an announcement of some guy no one has even uttered the name of… whoa, I was taken aback as well.”

“But when triggers are pulled, and things are in stone, I thought, what else can I do but trust that the guys that actually are getting paid to do this and it’s their job have come to this decision.”