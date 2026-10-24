NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Canucks’ Brock Boeser

The Vancouver Canucks are struggling big time right now. After winning two of their first three games, the Canucks are now on a nine-game losing streak.

With the Canucks in the middle of a major rebuild, it is not surprising that they are having an ugly start to the campaign. With that, there is certainly a chance that they will trade more of their veteran players this season.

Star winger Brock Boeser is a Canucks trade candidate to watch. The 2015 first-round pick has been in the rumor mill for a while now and could use a fresh start. He also could be a valuable trade chip for the Canucks, as he is a proven top-six winger.

Due to this, let’s look at three teams that could trade for Boeser this season if the Canucks shop him.

Tampa Bay Lightning

One of the Tampa Bay Lightning‘s biggest needs right now is another top-six right winger. They have had trouble finding a winger to play with Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel on their second line. Thus, it would be understandable if they targeted Boeser this season. This is especially so with the Lightning being a team looking to go on a real playoff run in the spring.

If the Lightning landed Boeser, he would immediately make them look stronger on paper. Tampa Bay could use another high-impact forward to strengthen their roster, so they could be the kind of team willing to take a gamble on Boeser.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers could be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to Boeser. They have previously been linked to him, and it would make sense if they wanted to add another scoring winger to their top six. Bringing in a veteran like Boeser would give them another impactful offensive weapon to work with.

Boeser could thrive playing on a line with Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Perhaps playing on a line with one or both of them could help Boeser regain his previous 40-goal form. Yet, with the Oilers having limited cap space, they would need to get creative to afford Boeser.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been connected to Boeser in the past. When looking at their current roster, it would not be terribly surprising if they kicked tires on him. They could use another skilled winger to solidify their top six, and landing Boeser would give them just that.

If the Bruins acquired Boeser, he could slot very nicely on their second line with Fraser Minten and Morgan Geekie. With the Bruins needing another scorer, it would make a lot of sense if they once again pursued Boeser this season.